Deegan looking to expand his attributes to the max as he chases a regular starting place

Max Deegan is approached on a biennial basis, the interest from other clubs and provinces flattering but not head-turning. At least not yet. Last November he received the latest tranche of offers but instead put pen to paper on a new Leinster deal.

When the trappings are stripped away, the core attraction remains. He regards Leinster as providing him with the best opportunity to win trophies and further his international prospects.

“I didn’t feel like I was that far away from being in those Champions Cup squads. I felt like I was one knock away or one game away from playing in those games. I still think it’s the exact same now. I still think I’m knocking on the door and I’m sure if I get an opportunity in those games I’ll step up and perform really well.”

A week shy of his 28th birthday, he is now focused on another two-year bloc in blue, where he must try to discover a pathway that consistently leads to the run-on team. At number eight, Leinster captain and Ireland’s first choice Caelan Doris and Lions and Irish international Jack Conan have first and second dibs on the jersey while James Culhane, a former Under-20 Six Nations player of the tournament is pressing his case.

Deegan, himself a former World Under-20 player of the year, has looked to expand the qualities he offers. He’s worked hard on defence, ball carrying in-close, and in particular lineout, as he demonstrated so capably with a number of steals in the win over Edinburgh last weekend. Those complement his handling skills and innate athleticism.

It’s not so much reinvention but redefining or broadening his appeal to include fulfilling the blindside flanker’s role.

“I’d be comfortable obviously playing a lot [at] eight and then playing a lot [at]) six, but I think that’s where my game is at the moment, mainly six,” he said.

“I’ve evolved my game to very strong lineout, one of the lineout leaders in the squad, a strong line of defence, line of attack, also other parts of the game, as a six. Obviously, the nuts and bolts I’m still nailing down but I’ve transitioned from being mainly an eight to primarily a six now.”

Deegan credits working with James Ryan and Ross Molony, the latter now at Bath, in developing his lineout knowledge and expertise.

“Our forwards coach Muckers [Robin McBryde], he puts a lot of work into it. If he trusts you, he gives you the tools to make it happen yourself.

“But in this squad, almost as players we end up running the whole week. As a forward pack, you’d have certain people running the lineout attack, certain people running the lineout defence which is what I’d do. You get used to it and it just becomes a bigger and bigger strength.”

Tacking on value is a facet that Deegan spoke about last season and that challenge hasn’t diminished.

“It’s trying to figure out and find out what you can contribute most to the squad and what maybe a point of difference to get into the team. You’ve a squad that is so, so good, there is such high quality. What makes you stand out from x, y, and z, you need to have a point of difference, and I feel like I’m always that point of difference in myself, using my athletic ability to have an impact in big moments for the team.”

As a general rule, the happiest people when a new backs’ coach arrives at a club are the backs, quickly followed by the back row. Deegan substantiated that assertion when discussing the impact of Tyler Bleyendaal.

“He’s been really good, great personally, as a six. I think last year and the year before, [whoever was playing at] six was holding the edge off lineout, holding the width, but he’s having us a lot more involved, following the ball a little bit more, getting your hands on the ball a little bit more.

“It’s a little less structured now, eyes up seeing where the space is, and putting your hand up and going for it. He sets the structure out there and it’s not set in stone which is great. It’s always good to have new voices and new information in the squad.”

Another new face, South Africa’s double World Cup winner RG Snyman, has made a positive impression on the group, as a person but also from a technical perspective. Deegan said: “Very first impression is, he’s enormous,” he laughed.

“But other than that, a really sound guy, he’s only been in a month, a month and a half, but he’s already fitting in with the squad, a great character, really sound lad. But I feel his insight into the lineout has been particularly impressive. I wasn’t expecting that coming in.

“Coming from South Africa, how they approach it offensively and in defence, he’s really impressive, and just a big voice there. Every meeting I feel like he’s speaking up about his thoughts and what we’re thinking, where we’ve been developing our games and where he thinks we can add to it.”