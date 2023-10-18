Referee Ben O’Keeffe shrugs off French criticism of his quarter-final performance

France’s Antoine Dupont talks to referee Ben O'Keeffe during the quarter-final defeat to South Africa at the Stade de France, St Denis Paris. Photograph: Stickland/Inpho

New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe has shrugged off French criticism of his performance in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss at the weekend as an emotive outburst following the disappointment of defeat.

France captain Antoine Dupont felt his side were on the wrong end of a few decisions by O'Keeffe that saw South Africa win 29-28 in a drama-filled quarter-final in Paris on Sunday.

But the 34-year-old O'Keeffe, who is in charge again this Saturday when South Africa take on England in the semi-finals, said there was always going to be criticism of the way matches were officiated.

"It's obviously a very emotional time," O'Keeffe told New Zealand’s NewsHub television on Wednesday. "I just try to respect that and give them space.

READ MORE

"Players and coaches are going to say things, whether you win or lose. I know that we're never perfect as referees, you definitely make errors in the game. But comments that players can make, they can do that after the game.

"I'm sure everything's fine, we've done my review and we'll reach out and get things back on track as well. But I understand the sentiment after a big match like that."

Dupont was a picture of frustration throughout last Saturday's clash as he questioned several decisions and just shook his head at others.

He told the post-match press conference: “It’s hard to talk about things at the moment but there were a few clear things that should have been blown that weren’t blown.

“I don’t want to be a bad loser and complain about the refereeing but I’m not sure it was up to the mark tonight.”

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023