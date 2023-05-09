Rónan Kelleher back training fully with Leinster ahead of Munster clash

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen revealed some mixed news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s URC semi-final against Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

Joe McCarthy came through the quarter-final win over the Sharks at the weekend with no issues after his recovery from an ankle injury. Rónan Kelleher was involved in the wider match day squad at the weekend and will be available to train fully this week after his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Cian Healy however picked up an ankle injury against the Sharks and “will be further assessed later in the week”.

Scott Penny has entered the graduated return to play protocols and will be further assessed as the week progresses, Robbie Henshaw is expected to step up his rehabilitation from a minor quad issue this week and will also be further assessed as the week progresses. While the same is the case for James Lowe and his calf injury.

Leinster have also confirmed nearly 20,000 tickets have been sold for the game since Monday with the final 9,000 or so on public sale through their website.