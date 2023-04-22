Connacht miss out on win in Glasgow but Champions Cup spot looks on the cards

Glasgow Warriors’ Sione Vailanu and Ali Price move in to tackle Shamus Hurley-Langton of Connacht during the BKT United Rugby Championship match at Scotstoun. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Glasgow 29 Connacht 27

Connacht completed their URC campaign with a likely Champions Cup place for next season secured.

With Munster delivering Connacht a favour when forcing a draw with the Sharks, who had been 22-3 up, it ensured Andy Friend’s side finished the campaign in seventh place and now meet Ulster in quarter-finals. This should be sufficient to nail down Champions Cup qualification, outside of URC sides Scarlets or Benetton winning the Challenge Cup, or Sharks claiming the URC crown.

Glasgow will host Munster in the quarter-finals of the URC, with the other ties seeing Leinster host the Sharks and Stormers take on the Bulls in an all South African encounter. Those ties will be played on the weekend of May 5th and 6th, with the dates and kick-off times set to be confirmed on Monday.

It was not the most complete performance from Connacht in Scotstoun, but in an all-action opening half, Connacht were well in contention despite the home side leading by 19-17.

READ MORE

Unprepared for the pace Glasgow produced at the start, they struggled early on, conceding a try within three minutes when fullback Huw Jones dotted down.

Connacht’s scrum produced the necessary response, winning a penalty try to level the score within six minutes. It was short-lived as the home side delivered a second try despite the hint of a forward pass from their Tongan international Sione Vailanu. But when Glasgow’s Scott Cummings was yellow carded, Connacht narrowed the gap with a Jack Carty penalty.

The home side, producing more scoring chances, were stymied by great defensive work from Tom Farrell, Bryon Ralston and Conor Oliver, and from a penalty Connacht opted to to tap and go with Finlay Bealham helping Cian Prendergast over the line to touch down. Carty’s conversion put them into a 17-14 lead, but before the break a missed tackle put the home side on the front foot with Ali Price crossing before the break for a 19-17 lead.

The home side changed tactics in the second half, preferring to kick, keeping Connacht pinned inside their own half, while their scrum gained upper hand.

A penalty saw them kick for the corner, and although Cummings continued to rule the lineout, Connacht’s defence was on high alert. A superb poach from Sam Illo at the breakdown provided the necessary penalty to relieve the Connacht pressure, but it was only temporary as the home side produced an unstoppable maul, with their season’s top try scorer Jonny Matthews adding his 12th of the season and George Horne adding the extras to extend the lead to 26-17.

However, Connacht, with a rare incursion into their opponents’ half, knocked over a penalty to reduce the arrears to 26-20 before Horne similarly responded. Replacement Shamus Hurley-Langton did brilliantly with a superb carry late in the game to score his first try for Connacht, having made an impact on his introduction, with Carty adding the extras to arrow the gap to 29-27.

With six wins in a row in the URC, Connacht did their best to make it seven, but a last-gasp chance with a late penalty was eventually stymied by the home side.

GLASGOW: H Jones; C Forbes, S McDowall (capt), S Johnson, J Dobie; T Jordan, A Price; A Dell, F Brown, L Sordoni; S Cummings, R Gray; R Darge, S Vailanu, J Dempsey.

Replacements: G Horne for Dobie (11 mins); D Miotti for Jones (37); Z Fagerson for Sordoni (38); J Bhatti for Dell (45); J Matthews for Brown (46); JP de Preez for Gray (52); M Fagerson for Forbes (54).

Yellow card: Scott Cummings (24).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, C Forde, B Ralston; J Carty (capt), C Blade; D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, F Bealham; O Dowling, N Murray; J Murphy, C Oliver, C Prendergast.

Replacements: P Dooley for Buckley, S Illo for Bealham, S Hurley-Langton for Prendergast (all 40 mins); E de Buitlear for Tierney-Martin (50); K Marmion for Blade, D Murray for Dowling (both 54); T Daly for Farrell (59); S Jennings for O’Halloran (69).

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).

URC quarter-finals

Leinster v Sharks

Ulster v Connacht

Stormers v Bulls

Glasgow v Munster