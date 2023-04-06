Leicester’s Jasper Wiese hopes to be a wrecking ball against Leinster

Jasper Wiese is at odds to explain just what it is he does for Leicester. In a high-energy bolt last week against Edinburgh in the Champions Cup and trailing 3-6, Wiese picked up a loose ball on 50 minutes.

He bumped one player away, then another fell off him as he conducted a tightrope dash along the touchline before breaking the tackle of a third player to score Leicester’s only try.

The dynamic South African, had come off the bench at half-time and threw himself into the game in the only way he knew how, making and winning collisions. Force of nature is the cemented cliche. But Wiese is just that. His cameo won him man of the match over the 40-minute stretch he was on the pitch.

The older brother of Sale Sharks’ Cobus, Wiese was named as man of the match in the 2022 Premiership final, scoring the second try in Leicester’s 15-12 win against Saracens. This week the 27-year-old was asked what the perfect carry looks like.

READ MORE

“Em, I don’t know,” said Wiese. “I just put my head down and go as hard as I can. A perfect carry would probably be busting through one or two guys and gaining a bit of momentum after that to put the team on the front foot.

“I don’t think there is a perfect body type. I think it’s just about your attitude. I think that’s the most part of it. I can’t tell you how to make a perfect carry ... I don’t know. I’m not very good at illustrating stuff like that.”

Well, knowing limitations is also a great strength. However, some opinion in South Africa believes this season’s performances for the Welford Road side have allowed Wiese to leap over Ulster’s Duane Vermeulen for the number eight shirt in the Springbok pecking order. It’s not difficult to see why.

Coach Richard Wigglesworth used him off the bench last week. The ploy clearly worked. But there was the suggestion that the former England scrumhalf was playing mind games with his backrow to get more out of him.

“Yeah. Like I said Wiggy told me I had some stuff to work on, so I wasn’t surprised that I was on the bench,” said Wiese.

“He gave me very good reasons. He just said he thinks it’s a very good opportunity for me to come on off the bench to fix some of the stuff and to bring loads of energy when I got on and to bring the guys up. Then, I just tried my best to bring energy to the guys.”

A major point of difference is that Wiese has improved his discipline. Just as dynamic in the tackle, he shipped a four-week ban last season for going too high. Now he’s a more calibrated player.

But he knows what he is likely to face in Caelan Doris, who was sick for last week’s Leinster game against Ulster, or Josh van der Flier, who rolled an ankle, with both under medical surveillance this week.

Also on a charm offensive, Wiese said Leinster were probably the best club team in the world.

“You definitely have to try to slow them down. They play quickly with very good ruck speed. They have got a world-class pack and our challenge first of all is to try to stop them there,” said Wiese.

“They are a brilliant team and we need to front up for a big battle. It is a really good challenge for us to see where we are.”

Last year in Welford Road, Leinster were 17-0 ahead after 21 minutes with tries from van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw and with Johnny Sexton adding points, 20-0 up at half-time.

“A team like Leinster you can’t let that happen because they are so clinical when they get into your point zone or close to your try line,” says Wiese.

“We know how tough it’s going to be. I don’t know what gets other guys up but playing with the team, making an impact is enough to get me up and to make a difference. So, every guy has to find that in himself, especially this week, you are going to have to find that within yourself.”

Wiese says the experience of England players like Freddie Steward, Anthony Watson and Jack van Poortvliet will help frame the mood and expectation. A little hurt goes a long way. Not something to which the Springbok is averse.