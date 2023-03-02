Munster release Ireland international centre Chris Farrell from contract

Chris Farrell has been released from him Munster contract and is expected to pursue a playing opportunity in France. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Chris Farrell has been released from the province to pursue a new playing opportunity, believed to be in France.

Farrell played one match for the province this year, against Cardiff last September, before being stood down as a Munster statement at the time outlined “from his involvement with the Munster squad whilst legal proceedings in France, concerning his alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017, are on-going”.

Farrell is one of five players referred to a French criminal court following allegations a young woman was raped. The Munster player is not accused of rape but is facing an accusation of “not stopping a crime”.

The 29-year-old made 71 Munster appearances, scoring nine tries, since his debut against Benetton in September 2017 and has represented Ireland on 15 occasions.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree said: “We wish Chris and his family all the best with his move and thank him for everything he has done during his time with us.”