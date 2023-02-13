Rugby

Six Nations: France prop Uini Atonio cited for high tackle on Rob Herring against Ireland

Referee Wayne Barnes controversially decided against a red card in Aviva clash

France's Uini Atonio reacts after being shown a yellow card against Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

David Gorman
Mon Feb 13 2023 - 12:53

France prop Uini Atonio has been cited for his high tackle on Rob Herring against Ireland on Saturday in the Six Nations. Atonio controversially avoided a red card for his collision with the Ulster hooker as referee Wayne Barnes decided on a yellow card.

The disciplinary hearing will take place on Wednesday after he was cited for foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders).

The player will attend the heading before an independent judicial committee.

Herring will be assessed for HIA (head injury assessment) protocol, after Atonio tackled Herring on the jawline, standing upright at the collision point with an arm tucked by his side. Barnes concluded the review of the footage with the words “not a high degree of danger”.

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times

Six NationsIreland RugbyFrance
