Six Nations 2023: Ireland captain Johnny Sexton ‘all good’ after coming through training

Sometimes we might have a tendency to cluck over Johnny Sexton like a mother hen but all the fretting can seemingly be cast aside. With ideal timing, the Irish captain, outhalf, talisman and goalkicker trained for the first time at the Irish squad’s base in Portugal on Wednesday without the protective mask he was worn since undergoing an operation for the facial injury he sustained in Leinster’s win over Connacht on New Year’s Day.

“All good. I got through a couple of tough sessions in the last few days. So, all good,” Sexton confirmed on the eve of Ireland’s opening Six Nations game against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm).

“It’s been good to have time together. A few years ago we came here before we played England at home and we had a bit of PTSD, but the few times we’ve been back we’ve managed to get better results so we enjoy coming here.

“We get to spend time together, on your day off you sit down together and there’s no option to go home. You sit down and watch videos together.

“It’s been good in the last 10/11 days to be together, then we get a bit of time off after the Wales game. It’s a good balance.”

This will be Sexton’s 14th Six Nations, and next Saturday will be his 57th game in the tournament. Indeed, for all the injuries over the years it’s worth noting that he has only missed two games in the last five editions of the Championship, the losses to France in each of the past two seasons.

However, Ireland haven’t beaten Wales in the Six Nations in Cardiff for a decade and having played in each of the last four Championship defeats at the Principality Stadium, Sexton is acutely aware of the inherent dangers in this opening fixture.

“You’re right, there was close calls in 2015, 2017. In 2019, they were going for the Grand Slam and we were going for the Championship. I remember that day it was terrible weather-wise. They got an early score and we had to chase the game on a horrible day, it was one of the worst days we’ve had in green a lot of us.

“Then the last time, with Pete [O’Mahony] getting the red card, that made things difficult but we could have snuck away with a win. It’s amazing to look back at all of these games and remember them so vividly. They’re all so special.

“But it’s a tough place to go. Ask any nation, England, Scotland – no one has that good a record. Even when we won there in 2013 we went on to finish last in the tournament,” he added (Ireland finished fifth above France on points difference.)

“It doesn’t guarantee you anything to get the win.”

Warren Gatland has again admitted this week that he was wrong to have not selected Sexton for the Lions tour to South Africa two years ago, and Sexton’s ability to start all three Tests in Ireland’s series win in New Zealand rather gave the lie to the rationale that the player could not play three matches on successive weekends.

“You’d have to ask him but that’s gone now. It’s something that you never get back, which is why it hurt so bad at the time,” admitted Sexton.

“But people make their decisions and at the time, they probably make them for what they think are the right reasons. I met him at the [Six Nations] launch and there was no animosity or anything. I shook hands and said hello. I got on really well with him on the two previous tours, which is probably why it hurt so much. But it is what it is. It’s over now. It was a long time ago.”

Sexton also gave short shrift to Gatland’s suggestion that this game was something of a “free hit” for Wales given Ireland’s status as the number one side in the world and favourites on Saturday.

“Maybe that’s what he’s saying but he certainly hasn’t picked a team that would suggest it’s a free hit because he’s picked such an experienced team. He has brought back some older guys that would suggest he’s targeting this game,” countered Sexton.

“If he was looking at a free hit, he’d pick all the young lads, give it a lash and see if they can get through to the World Cup. We’re definitely not preparing like that. We’re preparing for a full-on Test match in the Principality Stadium which is an incredibly tough place to go and win. That’s all we’ve been talking about and preparing for.”