Leinster looking to clip Ospreys’ wings and maintain winning ways in Swansea

URC: Ospreys v Leinster, Swansea stadium, Saturday, 7.35pm (Live on TG4, Premier Sports)

Leinster will take an unbeaten record in the United Rugby Championship (URC) to Swansea where they will face an Ospreys side buoyed by a couple of victories in recent Welsh derby clashes.

Leo Cullen has made sweeping changes, Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne come in at fullback and centre, Jimmy O’Brien moves to the wing, while outhalf Harry Byrne starts a match for the first time this season and does so in the company of fellow Lansdowne man, Cormac Foley.

Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan return to the frontrow, Ross Molony replaces James Ryan, while it is all change in the backrow in a team led by Rhys Ruddock. Ryan, Josh van der Flier and Ross Byrne provide experience and quality on the bench.

Lions and Wales international openside Justin Tipuric captains an Ospreys side that shows three changes in the backline from the team that won away in Cardiff last time out. Reuben Morgan-Williams lines out at scrumhalf, whilst Cai Evans, a son of former Wales great Ieuan, and elusive wing Mat Protheroe also come into the starting team.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: “The challenge is to maintain our good momentum in this critical block of games. Every year everyone talks about Leinster as the champions elect before it [the tournament] kicks off, they’ve got great strength in-depth and are effectively the superpower of the URC. It’s a great challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”

Cullen will be hoping that the team can maintain that winning momentum with back-to-back Champions Cup fixtures coming up against Gloucester and Racing 92 over the next fortnight.

There is plenty at stake in selection terms for a handful of Leinster players who have been given an opportunity to make a case to be involved in the European games.

The Ospreys have an excellent backrow and in Protheroe and Keelan Giles two pacy, attacking players who are a handful for all but the most vigilant and well-connected defences.

Leinster will need to be on their mettle to extend that winning sequence.

Ospreys: C Evans; M Protheroe, M Collins, K Williams, K Giles; O Williams R Morgan-Williams; N Smith, D Lake, T Francis; R Davies, A Wyn Jones, E Roots, J Tipuric (capt), M Morris. Replacements: S Baldwin, G Thomas, T Botha, H Sutton, H Deaves, M Aubrey, J Hawkins, J Walsh.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, J Osborne, C Ngatai, J O’Brien; H Byrne, C Foley; C Healy, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, B Deeny; R Ruddock (capt), S Penny, J Conan. Replacements: J McKee, M Milne, V Abdaladze, J Ryan, J van der Flier, N McCarthy, R Byrne, R Russell.

Referee: A Piardi (Italy).