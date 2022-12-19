England appoint Steve Borthwick as new head coach to replace Eddie Jones

Steve Borthwick has been appointed as England’s new head coach following the dismissal of Eddie Jones, with Kevin Sinfield joining the coaching set-up as his defence coach.

A former England captain, the 43-year-old Borthwick has been head coach at Leicester Tigers since February 2020, and led the club to the Premiership title in the 2021-22 season. He was the RFU’s number one target after the exit of Jones and it has taken a seven-figure deal compensation package for the Tigers to secure his services.

“I’m deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach, and I am very excited by the challenge,” said Borthwick, who has signed a five-year deal. “The English game is full of talent and I want to build a winning team which makes the most of our huge potential and inspires young people to fall in love with rugby union the way I did. I want the whole country to be proud of us and to enjoy watching us play.

“The hard work starts now and planning for the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup begins today. I will give it everything.”

READ MORE

Before taking over at Leicester he worked as forwards coach with England’s senior side under Jones and also worked with the Australian for Japan’s national team leading up to the 2015 Rugby World Cup, as assistant coach.

The former secondrow’s playing career included 10 years at Bath and six seasons with Saracens. Borthwick was part of England’s World Cup-winning squad in 2003 and became England captain in 2008 when Martin Johnson was head coach.

He won 57 international caps and played nearly 400 domestic games before retiring from playing in 2014.

Borthwick and his coaching team have little more than six weeks to prepare for England’s Six Nations campaign, which begins with the Calcutta Cup match against Scotland on February 4th. – Guardian