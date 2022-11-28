Leinster’s Robbie Henshaw out until new year with wrist injury

Robbie Henshaw will be sidelined until the new year, so ruling him out of Leinster’s upcoming Champions Cup games against Racing 92 and Gloucester as well as a trio of interpro derbies, after the province confirmed he underwent a procedure last week for a wrist injury.

All of Leinster’s other frontline Irish internationals have returned to training after their post-Nations Series rest week, although a final call on Johnny Sexton (calf) and Charlie Ngatai (shoulder) regarding next Saturday’s URC game against Ulster at the RDS Arena (kick-off 7.35pm – live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV) won’t be made until later in the week.

Furthermore, both James Lowe (calf), who trained last week, and now Jordan Larmour are back in the mix, with the latter set to train fully with the squad this week after his recovery from a foot injury.

Harry Byrne and Rónan Kelleher came through the 40-5 win against Glasgow Warriors last Saturday with no issues after their return from hamstring injuries, as did Ryan Baird following his return from the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

READ MORE

There were no further updates on Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).