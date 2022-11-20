Talking Point: Jack Crowley holds his head above water after being thrown in at the deep end

Exactly when Jack Crowley knew that Johnny Sexton knew that he could not play is not known. What is known is that it was not long before kick-off. Sexton took part in the warm-up and practised some kicks before realising it was not going to happen. Crowley was given little time to get his head around no longer being the understudy to the Irish captain.

His original mindset was that he may be given a run towards the end of the match, depending on how it was going and how Sexton felt after his dead leg injury.

But with Joey Carbery also out with a HIA following a reckless tackle last week against Fiji, Crowley was instantly promoted from being on the bench to taking the reins from the beginning. At short notice, Ireland’s number three outhalf was starting a Test match against Australia.

For Crowley it was the biggest game of his life and he did just fine. Comparing him to how Sexton or Carbery might have played the match is unfair. At 23-years-old, he has made just 18 appearances for Munster, having made his debut against Ulster in January 2021.

But facing Australia after impressing during the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa and earning a call up to the Ireland ‘A’ squad before being invited on to the senior squad this week was quite the learning curve.

Australia knew that too. In one of the first runs at the Irish line by Australia, their number eight Rob Valetini peeled off the back of a ruck and zoned in straight on the Irish outhalf, who successfully made the tackle. From there on Crowley was assured. He landed his kicks from hand and he confidently made the plays without panic or over eagerness.

He was not the barking, commanding Sexton and he did not call the plays and take it upon himself how the match should be shaped. But from Andy Farrell’s point of view, he probably saw what he wanted in the young player, capability. There is more Crowley needs to add on to his game in driving and making bigger calls. But not today.

In terms of coming in late, adjusting his thinking to starting the game and having to emerge as the principal pivot against a Tier One nation, in front of 50,000 people in the Aviva Stadium for his second cap, against a veteran Aussie outhalf Bernard Foley, coach and player should be pleased.