Rugby World Cup: England and New Zealand book final date

England's Abby Dow scores a try during the Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park, Auckland. Photograph: Brett Phibbs/PA

England booked their place in the women’s Rugby World Cup final with a nail-biting 26-19 win over Canada at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday, with a length-of-the-field try by Abby Dow swinging the game in the two-time champions’ favour.

The tournament favourites, who will be playing in a sixth straight final, extended their record winning streak to 30 games and face defending champions New Zealand in the title decider next Saturday.

"It was incredible," said England captain Sarah Hunter. "We've come here to get into that game next week, but boy did Canada really test us.

"Right down to the wire it went, so proud of the way the team dug in at the end. Canada were relentless, they came and they came and they came and the girls just put their bodies on the line.

READ MORE

"That's what it means to us. We were desperate to get into that final next week."

Abby Dow back on 🔝 form in NZ 🔥



Featuring a serious link up from ex Wasps captain Claudia MacDonald 🤝



(We’re sure this was planned on the Twyford Avenue training field 👀) pic.twitter.com/O1OD2n6z9H — Wasps Women (@waspswomen) November 5, 2022

England’s trademark dominance at the lineout saw them put the first points on the board eight minutes into the game when Marlie Packer touched down from the back of the rolling maul.

The number one ranked side in the world then showed their all-round attacking prowess as fullback Helena Rowland sprinted towards the Canadian line before offloading for winger Dow to score in the corner.

Canada reduced the deficit against the run of play when scrumhalf Justine Pelletier burst through the English line to clip a grubber kick into space and Karen Paquin left the defence in her wake to touch down.

That try ignited the Canadian challenge and, with four minutes left in the half, Kevin Rouet's side were level.

From a lineout deep in English territory, Canada put the defence under pressure and as the ball was moved wide Alysha Corrigan collected a looping pass to score.

A pair of penalties either side of the break from Emily Scarratt put the English back in front, but it was Dow who dented Canada's hopes 10 minutes into the second half.

England turned determined defence into devastating attack within seconds when Claudia MacDonald received the ball behind her own try line before bursting towards the halfway line and feeding Dow, who used her searing pace to outstrip the Canadian defenders and score in the corner.

Tyson Beukeboom's try with 12 minutes remaining gave the Canadians hope but another Scarrett penalty restored England's seven-point lead, which they held to the whistle.

"There was no difference in talent out there today," said Canada captain Sophie de Goede.

“Just imagine what we could do with more games and more resources. I’m really proud to be Canadian and there’s a bright future ahead of us.”

Caroline Drouin missed a crucial kick for France. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

In the other semi-final, France outhalf Caroline Drouin missed a last-gasp penalty as New Zealand claimed a 25-24 thriller at Eden Park on Saturday.

With a shot awarded in front after Santo Taumata was yellow-carded for a high tackle, Drouin shanked her kick left as New Zealand made a great escape in front of a roaring crowd.

Down 17-10 at half-time, the Black Ferns charged into the lead through tries to Ruby Tui and Theresa Fitzpatrick.

France number eight Romane Menager scored a brace of tries in a powerhouse display, her second pulling the French within a point with 14 minutes left.

But a yellow card for loose forward Safi N’Diaye for a high tackle proved costly for France before Drouin’s late miss sealed their fate.