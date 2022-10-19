Leinster to face World Cup debutants Chile in November friendly in Donnybrook

Chile's Franco Velarde tackles Cam Dolan of the United States during their Rugby World Cup 2023 Americas 2 playoff, first leg match at the Santa Laura Universidad SEK stadium in Santiago. Photograph: Javier Torres/AFP via Getty Images

Leinster will play a friendly against World Cup debutants Chile at Energia Park in Donnybrook on Friday, November 18th (kick-off 2pm).

Chile will make their World Cup debut at France 2023 after qualifying with a one-point win against USA in a two-leg playoff during the summer.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said, “We are always looking for ways to give our players and indeed our coaches opportunities to test themselves and in this window there was an opportunity to look at something different.

“It’s great that we are able to welcome Chile to Energia Park, a team that have qualified for the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever and I know they are using this game as a good run-out for them as they start to prepare for the tournament in France next year.

READ MORE

“With many of our players away with Ireland and with Ireland ‘A’ during the month of November, I’m looking forward to seeing what the players can deliver against an international side.”

Chile created history by recovering from 19-0 down in the second leg of their final qualifying game in Glendale, Colorado, to beat USA 31-29 and secure qualification for RWC 2023 with a 52-51 aggregate win.

Chile had already beaten Canada earlier in the Americas qualifying tournament.

They are coached by Pablo Lemoine, who played for and coached Uruguay at a Rugby World Cup and Chile will take their place in Pool D and will play England, Japan and Samoa for the first time as well as face Argentina in the first all-South American match in Rugby World Cup history.

Admission to the game between Leinster Rugby and Chile will be free of charge.