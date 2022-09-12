Munster’s URC opener against Cardiff moved to Saturday

Munster’s trip to Cardiff on the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship has been rescheduled from Friday night to Saturday afternoon due to the visit of King Charles III to the Welsh capital. Originally pencilled in for Friday night at 7.35pm, the game will now take place on Saturday, September 17th at 3.05pm.

Broadcast resources have been listed as the primary reason behind the move since BBC Sport Wales will cover the visit of the new monarch on Friday. The King will attend a service of prayer and meet the Welsh first minister.

A statement from the URC said: “Originally due to take place on Friday night (19:35), significant logistical challenges have occurred due to the visit of HRH King Charles III and the Queen’s Consort to Cardiff on September 16th.

“Broadcast facilities for both the host broadcaster (BBC Wales) and other TV facilities providers will be engaged in the coverage of the visit and the drain on available resources has resulted in the rescheduling of the game.

“The BKT United Rugby Championship would like to thank both Cardiff and Munster for their understanding in this matter which has occurred under very unique circumstances. It is also appreciated that BBC Wales made every effort to keep the fixture in its original date and time slot.

“The Cardiff v Munster will be broadcast live on BBC Wales, RTÉ 2, Premier Sport, SuperSport and URC.tv.”