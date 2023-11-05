Falcon Eight lands Curragh feature as 2023 Irish flat season officially ends

Finny Maguire onboard Falcon Eight comes home to win at the Curragh last year. Chris Hayes rode Falcon Eight to a seventh career success in the Group Three Comer Group Loughbrown Stakes on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland’s 2023 flat campaign officially ended at the Curragh on Sunday where Dermot Weld’s Falcon Eight landed the final Group race of the season.

Chris Hayes partnered the regally bred gelding to a seventh career success in the Group Three Comer Group Loughbrown Stakes. It was a 44th winner of the season for Hayes and took Weld past the €1.5 million prizemoney mark in Ireland.

They combined to record a classic success at the Curragh in May with Tahiyra in the 1,000 Guineas and Falcon Eight followed in the footsteps of his classic-winning full sister Search For A Song who landed the Loughbrown in 2021.

“He’s been unlucky not to win the last two Irish Cesarewitches and he deserved that. He’s a cracking horse to train, a great dual-purpose servant,” Weld said. “It’s possible he might go over hurdles at Leopardstown at Christmas or he might go to Dubai for the two-mile race there.”

READ MORE

On the eve of the Lexus Melbourne Cup run in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Weld nominated Vauban as the most likely winner of the race he famously transformed with Vintage Crop 30 years ago.

Colin Keane was crowned champion jockey for a fifth time in an awards ceremony but didn’t improve on his seasonal haul of 92 winners. Jamie Powell is champion apprentice with 28 winners, while Aidan O’Brien once again secured the trainer’s title with more than €6.7 million in prizemoney.

Despite all-weather action continuing at Dundalk on Wednesday there was an end of term atmosphere to Sunday’s action. A decent crowd availed of free entry to HQ and added to what the Curragh CEO described as an encouraging year for attendances.

Brian Kavanagh said overall attendances at the Curragh were up 19 per cent in 2023. He added the bookmaker turnover was up 16 per cent and reported a 14 per cent hike in Tote turnover.

“We got a break with the weather for once and it’s good to finish off with a day like today. The crowds have supported us this year. We’ve been trying to work with the local community to get them back,” he said.

“The racing itself has been very good, including Tahiyra (1,000 Guineas), Paddington (2,000 Guineas) and Auguste Rodin (Derby.) There were three English-trained Group One winners too, so it’s definitely something to build on,” Kavanagh added.

Colin Keane had to settle for the runner-up spot in the Listed Finale Stakes as Helvic Dream couldn’t repel the surprise 16-1 winner Vischio.

Keane said of his season: “The highlight would have to be riding a first Royal Ascot winner (Villanova Queen) or riding a winner for my father here on Champions Weekend (Crystal Black).”

Big Gossey added to his reputation as a course specialist with a fifth career win at the Curragh in a seven furlongs conditions race. Charles O’Brien’s grey dismissed any stamina concerns and comfortably accounted for the favourite Yosemite Valley.

“He’s been a great old horse for me this year and I won the Bold Lad on him. He’s given my career a boost.

“I thought he hit the line well in the Bold Lad and that he’d stay the seven. He only does enough for himself, and I was lucky enough to have something to aim at,” said his jockey Robert Whearty.

Another popular veteran on the mark was Saltonstall who gained a 10th career success in the mile premier handicap.

Winning rider Adam Caffrey said of the Ado McGuinness trained stalwart: “Everyone loves him in the yard and I think there are a few waiting to get him when he’s retired but he’s still loving the game.”