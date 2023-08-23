Frankie Dettori rides Mostahdaf to International Stakes glory at York

When Plan A is a good one and Frankie Dettori is holding the reins, there is rarely a need for Plan B.

The soon-to-be-retired former champion seized control of the International Stakes from the off here on Wednesday, as he fired Mostahdaf, the 3-1 second-favourite, into the lead and then judged the fractions to perfection to fend off Paddington, the 4-6 favourite, and defend his advantage all the way to the line.

Dettori was riding Mostahdaf for the first time in public, having been called up to replace Jim Crowley, the five-year-old’s regular partner, who is serving a 20-day ban for his winning ride on Hukum in the King George at Ascot last month.

“He’s a genius at any racetrack,” said John Gosden, who trains Mostahdaf and Nashwa, Wednesday’s runner-up. “He can go anywhere in the world, he’s a chamaeleon and can adapt to any style of racing. He’s a wonderful jockey and we’re going to miss him. I’m sorry for Jim who couldn’t be here but his substitute did pretty bloody well.”

Dettori said that he was confident of success from two furlongs out, when he took a long look over his shoulder and saw Ryan Moore, on Paddington, hard at work with two lengths still to find. “I said to myself, there’s only one way to beat the horse [Paddington], to be in front of him,” said Dettori. “If he’s in front of me with 7lb more to carry [on Mostahdaf], the champion three-year-old is going to be very difficult to pass. He jumped brilliantly, I got into a good even tempo and I thought, ‘right, come and catch me’. The key was to get the fractions right, not too slow and not too fast, and thank God, after 36 years, I’ve learned. I expected him to be at my quarters [two out] and I still had two lengths’ rope. I knew it would take a good one to catch me.”

Aidan O’Brien, Paddington’s trainer, felt that the favourite was feeling the effects of a busy campaign after four straight wins in Group One events. “Maybe it was a race too much and maybe I pushed him just a little too far,” he said. “He’s only a baby three-year-old and he did have a grueller the last day [at Goodwood] as well. Ryan felt he was a little bit flat but he still ran a good race, so that’s the way it is.”

Desert Hero, who is owned by the King and Queen, is vying for favouritism for the St Leger at Doncaster next month after Gregory, the ante-post market leader on Wednesday morning, could finish only third of five behind Aidan O’Brien’s Continuous in the Group Two Great Voltigeur Stakes.

Dettori set a strong gallop from the off on the 8-11 favourite while Moore, on Continuous, was happy to sit last, several lengths off the pace. His decision was justified as the effort took its toll on Gregory with two furlongs left to run, and Continuous made steady progress to take charge a furlong out and eventually beat Castle Way by just under four lengths.

Desert Hero, who took the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood earlier this month, is now top-priced at 6-1 for the Doncaster Classic, a point longer than Savethelastdance, a runner in the Yorkshire Oaks on the Knavesmire on Thursday, and Continuous, with Gregory also on 6-1 (from 5-2).

Gosden, meanwhile, is 2-5 from 4-6 to win the trainers’ championship for the sixth time after his one-two in the International Stakes extended his lead over O’Brien by just under £700,000 (€820,000). — Guardian