Paul Mannion facing three months out with ankle injury

Kilmacud Crokes will be without Paul Mannion once again for crucial championship action. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Paul Mannion, lately returned to the Dublin panel, faces three months out of football. His club manager Robbie Brennan was speaking on RTÉ radio after the player had missed Kilmacud’s county semi-final victory over Thomas Davis.

“He had surgery on the Thursday just gone and he’s gone long-term now. I think the recovery period is three months from surgery like that on the ankle. Look, we won’t be trying to rush him back. He’s got a full intercounty season ahead with Dessie and the lads and I’m sure that will be his focus.”

Mannion missed the latter stages of Kilmacud’s run to last season’s All-Ireland final when they lost in the dying seconds of extra-time to Down’s Kilcoo. If his current injury follows Brennan’s projection, Mannion would struggle to take part in the upcoming provincial and All-Ireland rounds – should they defeat Na Fianna in what will be a repeat of the 2005 Dublin final.

[ Na Fianna book ticket to Dublin football final ]

In Sunday’s semi-final, Shane Walsh stepped into the breach, shooting 0-8 in a straightforward 0-12 to 1-3 victory over Thomas Davis.

READ MORE

The Tallaght side started brightly and Fionn Murray’s fourth-minute goal gave them a 1-1 to nil lead. The champions rallied without fuss, however, and their defence settled into the task of shutting down the opposition to the extent that they managed just 0-2 over the remaining 56 minutes.

Their cause wasn’t advanced by a red card shown to Ryan Deegan and Crokes saw it out without fuss.