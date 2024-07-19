Ben Healy aims to take strong form to Paris after Olympics selection

Irish cyclist Ben Healy has had his spot at the upcoming Olympics confirmed. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Having gone close to a stage win on several occasions during this year’s Tour de France, Ben Healy’s strong form will be on show in the upcoming Olympic Games. The EF Education-EasyPost professional is one of three Irish riders confirmed for the road events at the games, with Megan Armitage and Ryan Mullen also named.

Mullen will be first in action, competing in the 32.4km time trial on Saturday July 27th. He will join up with Healy for the road race on August 3rd, while one day later Armitage will become the first Irish rider since the late Deirdre Murphy in 2000 to compete in the women’s road race.

”When I started cycling four years ago, I never believed I would have the opportunity to represent Ireland at the Olympics,” the EF-Oatly-Cannondale professional said.

”It truly is a dream come true. I am incredibly proud of the journey I’ve been on to get to this point, and the people who have supported me from the beginning. I hope to do them and myself proud in Paris.”

The confirmation is a welcome boost for Offaly rider Armitage, who was due to line out in the women’s Tour de France last year but was forced to miss the event due to concussion. Illness meant she also missed out on the recent Giro d’Italia. A very talented rider, she will aim for a strong performance on a 158 kilometre course featuring 1,700 metres of climbing.

The men’s road race also starts and finishes at the Trocadero and is 273 kilometres with 2,800 metres of ascent. After contesting the time trial, former world under 23 championship runner-up Mullen will likely support Healy in the road race.

”It’s a massive privilege and the biggest honour of my career to date to be able to represent Ireland at the Olympics in Paris,” Mullen said. ”I’ve been pulling on the green for Ireland for fifteen years, so this opportunity has been a long time in the making and I’m more than ready to seize it.”

Healy will be hoping to come out of the Tour de France with strong form. That race finishes on Sunday, giving him 13 days to recover. He is one of the great animators of this year’s Tour de France, being part of long-distance breakaways on five stages of the Tour, and being caught just four kilometres from the line on the gruelling mountain stage to Saint-Lary-Soulon.

Ryan Mullen will represent Ireland in the men's time trial and men's road race in Paris. Photograph: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

Healy was named most combative rider for that stage by Tour organisers.

Cycling Ireland National Head Coach Neill Delahaye described the courses as tough. “We expect the time trial will be extremely fast, and Ryan has shown many times, in the green of Ireland he has the power to compete against the best in the world in this discipline.

”The road races will be relentless, with a reduced bunch size compared to usual pro races, smaller team sizes, and no radios leading to a different dynamic than most championship races. We believe this can play to the strengths and racing instincts of our riders.

”Ben and Megan have demonstrated a naturally aggressive racing style over punch terrain at these distances and we are really excited to see what they can do.

”There is no doubt being part of this historical Team Ireland will bring an extra level of intent, motivation and inspiration to all our cyclists. It’s such an honour to be part of this Olympics.”

The trio join previously-announced track riders Lara Gillespie, Kelly Murphy, Mia Griffin, Alice Sharpe and Erin Creighton in Paris. Friday’s announcement completes the Team Ireland lineup across all sporting disciplines. In all 133 athletes will take part, the biggest ever Irish entry for the Games.

Riders for cycling road events

Megan Armitage (Offaly), women’s road race

Ben Healy (Cork/Stourbridge UK), men’s road race

Ryan Mullen (Meath/Birkenhead UK), men’s road race, men’s time trial