Oisín Ferrity wins stage three of Junior Tour of Ireland

Irish success at the Junior Tour of Ireland continued on Thursday when Oisín Ferrity (Team Ireland) sprinted to victory at the end of stage three to Kilkee. He proved too fast for Hudson Lubbers (Ignite Canada), Ed Uptegrove (Tempo), Reilly Oberging (EF Education Onto), Niall Colquitt (Isle of Man) and the rest of the main bunch.

Ferrity’s team-mate Liam O’Brien maintained his grip on the yellow jersey he took while winning the opening stage on Tuesday. However, the time bonus at the finish saw Lubbers halve his deficit to six seconds. Matthew Gilmour (Backstedt Bike Performance) improves three places to third overall, while Ferrity’s own time bonus sees him climb five places to ninth overall.

The 93.7km stage from Ennis featured multiple attacks and eventually resulted in a solo move by Ahron Dick (Team Scotland). This was reeled in just over 10km from the finish, paving the way for a bunch sprint won by Ferrity.

The six-day race continues on Friday with a 111.7km stage starting at Ballyvaughan and concluding atop a category one climb close to Aillwee Caves.