Sam Bennett on the attack in Argentina but Irishman loses race lead

Sam Bennett in the breakaway group during the fourth stage of the Vuelta a San Juan International. Photograph: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images

Sam Bennett conceded his race leader’s jersey on the fourth stage of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina late on Wednesday, with the Carrick on Suir rider going into the day’s breakaway, being detached on the day’s category one climb and ultimately finishing well back on the stage.

First to the line was Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), who beat former world champion Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

Bennett is a sprint-specialist and is not a rider for long climbs, but this didn’t stop him from going on the attack early on during the 196.5 kilometre stage to Barreal. He was part of a 15 man group that was clear inside the first hour of racing, with the apparent aim to build a sizeable buffer over the peloton before the day’s big climb.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider was eventually distanced by the breakaway and slid backwards, losing contact with the peloton before the summit.

Thursday is a rest day on the race, with the hardest stage to follow on Friday. The two remaining days on Saturday and Sunday are flat and very likely to finish with bunch sprints, handing Bennett two further opportunities to add to his victory on stage one.

[ Sam Bennett interview: ‘I’ve won the Green Jersey already, so why can’t I do it again?’ ]

Notwithstanding his time loss on Wednesday’s stage, he has shown fine form in the race. His stage one win was followed by fourth on stage two and third on stage three, and have given him a substantial morale boost in what is his first competitive outing of 2023.