Drama at the Vuelta a España as top two riders both suffer misfortune close to finish

Slovenian Primož Roglič inspects the damage after a late crash during stage 16 of the Vuelta from Sanlucar de Barrameda to Tomares. Photograph: David Pintens/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

There was a dramatic finale to the Vuelta a España on Tuesday, with both the race leader and his closest challenger experiencing unexpected drama close to the finish in Tomares. Three-time Vuelta winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) launched a huge attack inside the final three kilometres of the stage, gapping the peloton on an uphill section of the course, with overall leader Remco Evenepoel signalling very soon afterwards that he had a puncture.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider dismounted by the roadside and received a bike change, counting on a UCI rule that he would be given the same time as the group he had been due to an incident inside the final three kilometres. Out front, Roglič was driving a five-man breakaway onwards towards the line, mindful that he stood to further reduce his deficit to Evenepoel, as he had done on the past two stages.

Green jersey wearer Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) launched his sprint inside the final 200 metres, coming past Roglič, who sought to tuck in towards the back of the group. However, Roglič accidentally clashed with the British rider Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious), hitting the deck hard and suffering cuts to his elbow, knee and ribs.

Dazed and dejected, Roglič eventually limped across the line to receive medical attention. The bunch sprinted in eight seconds behind Pedersen, Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), Danny van Poppel (Bora-hansgrohe) and Wright. Thanks to the same three kilometre UCI rule which saw Evenepoel awarded the bunch time, Roglič's crash saw him given the same time as the leading four, eight seconds clear of the peloton.

This reduces his overall deficit to Evenepoel by the same amount, meaning that he ended the day just one minute 26 seconds behind the young Belgian. He will hope that his injuries don’t prevent him from starting Wednesday’s mountain stage to the top of the Monasterio de Tentudía climb, and that the blow he received will not impede his push to overhaul Evenepoel and win what would be his fourth consecutive Vuelta title.

Roglič has had a number of high-cost crashes in recent years, dropping out of the past two editions of the Tour de France due to falls.

Meanwhile, Matthew Teggart continues to hold a big lead in the intermediate sprints classification at the Tour of Britain, and will wear the classification leader’s white jersey on Wednesday’s fourth stage. Unlike the first two days, Teggart (WiV SunGod) was not part of the breakaway on Wednesday but had enough points in hand to retain his lead in that classification.

The break stayed clear until the end of the stage to Sunderland, with the Belgian rider Kamiel Bonneu (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) beating Teggart’s team-mate Ben Perry and two others to the line. The bunch finished seven seconds back.

Canadian rider Perry takes over at the top, seven seconds ahead of the previous race leader Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech). Teggart has 18 points in the sprints classification, with Perry next on eight points.

The Irishman is also fourth in the King of the Mountains classification heading towards Wednesday’s 149.5 kilometre stage to Duncombe Park in Helmsley.

At home, Ireland’s biggest women’s race starts on Wednesday with the start of the five day Rás na mBan. Featuring no less than 74 overseas riders out of a field of 110 competitors, the race will be based around Kilkenny and will begin on Wednesday afternoon with a 75.3 kilometre race to Callan.

The Irish national team for the event was announced several days ago. Eve McCrystal and Linda Kelly will line out weeks after piloting tandem partners Katie-George Dunlevy and Josephine Healion to gold and bronze medals at the paracycling world championships.

The team will be completed by Emily Kay, Kelly Murphy and Lara Gillespie.