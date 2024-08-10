Rhasidat Adeleke falls short of podium finish but remains ‘hungrier than ever’ for success

Perhaps in time, we will look back on Paris as the gritty, character-forming chapter in Rhasidat Adeleke’s career.

Spin the tape on four years and maybe she’ll be standing on a podium in Los Angeles, thinking back to how she felt when she came fourth in the Stade de France and missed out on a medal in her first Olympic final. That might not sound like much of a consolation, but it’s the only one on offer.

Adeleke ran her third fastest ever time but it wasn’t enough.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic and Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser had gold a silver boxed off from a long way out, leaving bronze to be fought over by Adeleke and her Polish bogeywoman Natalia Kaczmarek. The Tallaght runner came into the home straight ahead but Kaczmarek ran a smart race to eat her up over the closing 50m.

READ MORE

[ Tallaght supporters come together with one voice as Rhasidat Adeleke goes for Olympic gloryOpens in new window ]

Fourth place, the worst Olympic experience there is.

“Definitely disappointed,” said Adeleke afterwards. “I knew there was so much more there than what I did today. This is just part of the game, you know. You win some, you lose some. It’s all about showing up on the day and today just wasn’t my day.

“I didn’t achieve my dreams today. But in the future, I just hope that there are more podiums up there and I’ll be able to perform at my best when it’s most important.

“It just wasn’t meant to be today. It’s my first Olympics. I’m grateful to be healthy and just going forward I want to be exactly where I want to be. And in the future that’s what I’m going to be working towards. I’m hungrier than ever.

“It’s so special having so many people cheering for me. I really wanted to win a medal for that reason. Just to be able to give them something more to cheer about but it wasn’t meant to be today and, hopefully, in the future, I’ll be able to give the Irish fans a medal.”

[ TV View: ‘She’s worth her weight in gold’ – pragmatic panel put Adeleke’s near miss into contextOpens in new window ]

Her Olympics aren’t done. Thanks to a stellar semi-final run by the women’s 4x400m team earlier in the day, Ireland have one last final to run in. Adeleke confirmed afterwards that she will be lining up — the race is at 8.14pm Irish time — and will presumably take Kelly McGrory’s place in the team alongside Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley.

Take a bow Rhasidat Adeleke💚



It’s 4th place in the Olympic 400m final, what a phenomenal achievement✨



She has made history for Ireland as the first Irish female to race in an Olympic sprint final!



📸SportsfileSam#TeamIreland | #IrishAthletics | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/QuM9MmV4Py — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 9, 2024

Ireland will be outsiders for a medal, but anything can happen in relays and there have been some funky results already this week.

“Absolutely,” she said. “I think it’s another opportunity.”

Onwards.