Cian Crampton wins Ireland’s first field medal at European under-18s

Cian Crampton has won Ireland’s first field event medal at the European Under-18 Athletics Championships in Banska Bystrica in Slovakia, the Edenderry AC athlete also throwing an Irish under-18 record of 60.55m in the discus to seal the bronze medal.

Crampton went into final in fine form following his season’s best throw of 58.59m in qualifying. His bronze adds to the European Youth Olympics bronze Crampton won last year and sees him join an illustrious list of past Irish medal winners at these championships, including the Paris bound trio of Rhasidat Adeleke (200m gold, 2018), Sophie O’Sullivan (800m silver, 2018), and Sarah Healy (1500m gold & 800m gold, 2018).

The gold and silver discus medals went the way of Jakub Rodziak (POL) 64.21m and Yaroslav Lystopad (UKR) 60.93m.

Ben Sykes of Orangegrove AC signed off on his championships in style in the 100m, finishing seventh in the final in a time of 10.75.

READ MORE

Adeleke meanwhile will have her last race before the Paris Olympics when she runs the 200m at the London Diamond League on Saturday, just over a week after winning the 400m at the Monaco Diamond League, her 49.17 seconds the second fastest of her life.