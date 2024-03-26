UCC confirm long-term closure of Mardyke track for entire resurfacing

Cork will remain without a running track to serve the entire county after UCC confirmed the long-term closure of the Sonia O’Sullivan Mardyke track.

A statement from UCC on Tuesday evening said “an entire resurface is the only option available” after the unexpected closure earlier this month due to “a rapid and significant deterioration” of the track surface.

With Cork’s only other running track at the Munster Technological University (MTU) at Bishopstown also out of commission for the past year while track resurfacing works are completed there, there are increasing fears several juvenile and other club championships events in the coming months will have to be staged outside the county.

The statement issued to Cork athletics clubs from UCC’s head of sport and physical cctivity, Morgan Buckley, read: “On Monday March 11th, UCC reluctantly made the decision to close the athletics track at the UCC Mardyke Sports Grounds due to concerns around the surface of the facility.

READ MORE

“This decision was made following an examination of the facility by qualified external third parties, who confirmed that the track is not safe to host track users. Since then, acutely aware that this track was the only operational facility of its kind in Cork, UCC has extensively explored the possibility of carrying out temporary repairs that would enable the reopening of the track in the short to medium term.

[ Sonia O’Sullivan: I would support whatever it takes to get the Mardyke track opened fully again ]

“Unfortunately, further examinations of the track have confirmed that a superficial and short-term repair will not suffice. Having been installed over 12 years ago, the track is at the end of its term and an entire resurface is the only option available.

“As such, the track will not be available for the short to medium term. UCC is now working on developing a plan to completely resurface the track, the timeframe for this will depend on several variable factors. Any outstanding bookings for the track will be fully refunded.”

It added: “Having hosted some 20,000 athletes on the track from UCC, local schools and clubs last year alone, UCC is highly conscious of how dependent many clubs, casual users and athletes are on this facility, and sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this development will cause. The health and safety of users was central to this decision and given the condition of the track and the advice received, UCC was regrettably left with no viable alternative.”

The MTU track has been partially relaid and is expected to be completed before the summer, weather permitting, as it’s also due to host the 70th edition of the Cork City Sports on July 9th, after that event was cancelled last year.

The Mardyke track was renamed in Sonia O’Sullivan’s honour in 2013 following the last major redevelopment work there. Cork currently has around 8,600 registered athletes in 58 clubs, and plans had been in place to hold the juvenile championships at the Mardyke over three Sundays in May, with field events staged elsewhere.

Castleisland, in Kerry, may become an alternative venue for these championships. In the meantime Bandon AC is developing a new running track as part of a major club redevelopment. That project is at least one year away from completion.