Kenyan runner Diana Kipyokei banned for six months and stripped of 2021 Boston Marathon win

Diana Kipyogei of Kenya has been stripped of her Boston Marathon title. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kenya’s Diana Kipyokei and Purity Rionoripo have been banned for six and five years, respectively, for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity United (AIU) said on Tuesday.

Kipyokei’s results have been disqualified since and including 11th October 2021. She has been disqualified as the 2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner as a result.

Compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus has been charged with the presence of banned substance triamcinolone acetonide, the AIU said.

The Boston Athletic Association said in a statement on Tuesday that Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat has been elevated to women’s open division champion of the 2021 race and is now recognized as a two-time Boston winner (2017 and 2021).

Kipyokei, 28, wass the second Boston Marathon winner to be stripped of her title in the last decade after Kenyan Rita Jeptoo also had her 2014 win disqualified for a failed drugs test.

- Guardian