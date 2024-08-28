Charlie Smyth and Jude McAtamney re-signed for NFL teams on practice rosters

Irish NFL players Charlie Smyth and Jude McAtamney have got a second chance in the league after they were signed back with their teams on their practice rosters after being released by New Orleans Saints and New York Giants respectively.

Down native Smyth and Derry native McAtamney did not make the cut for the final list of 53 for the new season and were released to the waiver wire. After the waiver period they were not picked up by another team, and their teams signed them up again for their practice squads. With both players eligible for an international player exemption, their inclusion in the reserves did not count towards the practice-squad limit. There, they could still get promoted to the main team this season, should their team’s first-choice kicker get injured.

Smyth had scored a last-second winning field goal in the Saints’ first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Practice squad players make $12,500 per week or $225,000 for 18 weeks. Veteran players with over two years of experience will make a minimum of $16,800 per week or $302,400 for 18 weeks, and a maximum of $21,300 per week or $383.400 for 18 weeks.