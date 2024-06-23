Mona McSharry breaks her Irish 200m breaststroke record in Canada

Mona McSharry, competing in Canada yesterday, has broken her own 200m breaststroke Irish record in 2:22.49 in the heats, backing it up with a 2:22.68 in the final.

McSharry took two seconds off her 2:24.50 Irish record from 2023 at the Mel Zajac International in Vancouver and is now ranked seventh in the world this year.

Already having achieved the Olympic Qualification Time in the 100m breaststroke for Paris in Fukuoka in 2023, McSharry’s time is under the 200m breaststroke OQT and so will give her the opportunity to swim the event at the Games.

In Belgrade, attention turns to one last night of racing as Shane Ryan and Nathan Wiffen take centre stage for their respective finals.

Nathan Wiffen, who has had to wait a little longer than expected due to his final being postponed from Saturday, will suit up once more for the newly revised 1500m freestyle Final at 5:10pm. Shane Ryan will look to light up the pool straight after in the 50m Freestyle final at 5:30pm following his record-breaking performance on Saturday.