Angling notes: Women shown fly fishing is a fine way to enjoy nature

Women from all over Ireland arrived at Laois Angling Centre with one thing on their mind – to learn how to fly fish. The aim of this day for beginners was to introduce the women to fly fishing and to set them on the road to becoming independent anglers.

The breeze that pulled at the upper layers of the lake didn’t achieve much of a ripple. Everyone was grateful that there was neither snow nor frost.

Anne Kerrin, chair of the ILFA, said: “One of the objectives is to encourage women into fly fishing. This was our second introductory day this year for women who would like to learn to fly fish.

There are many women in Ireland who love to immerse themselves in nature, which is evident from posts on social media. We’d hope to encourage some of them to experience the peace and tranquillity that comes from spending a day on the water, or the camaraderie that stems from attending a women’s fishing event.”

The Irish Ladies Flyfishing Association is a national organisation that encourages women to take up fly fishing. Anyone interested can visit www.irishladiesflyfishing.com for more information

Expectations were high for the Barrow Perch Bonanza competition hosted by the Romanian C&R Angling Association but the 23 anglers were met with a drop in temperature and tough fishing. All tactics were at play for the elusive fish over 25cm to count and, although low in numbers, sizes reached 41cm.

All fish were measured and returned with points awarded for those of countable size. Winners were Adam Bartosik, Eddie Dondea and David Dennis, who received trophies and sponsored prizes for their efforts.

Setting up a lure for perch fishing is one of the easiest ways to get you out fishing. All you need is a lightweight rod to keep you mobile and some lures. The club is offering a perch league in 2024, fishing over seven matches with five to count. For details of this and other predator fishing events in 2024, visit www.ncffi.ie.

The 2024 season on the Flesk, with a very long and cold spring, encouraged fish to turn to the headwaters in a hurry. The early Peel were of good size (4-6lb) but the second batch of tiny fish (1-2lb) were caught and released.

A meeting between the NPWS, Killarney Salmon and Trout Club and Lough Lein Anglers Association resulted in a commitment to dredge the canal in 2024. Also discussed were the invasive species – fringed water lily and rudd – in the lake.

Membership will remain at €50 for adults, €5 for juniors, and must be paid before January 10th, 2024.

If you have an angling story to share, please send to me at angling@irishtimes.com