Angling notes: Investment in sustainable hub at Argory on River Blackwater pays dividends

In late 2021 the Ulster Coarse Fishing Federation took on a long-term lease with the National Trust Mid Ulster for fishing rights on the River Blackwater at Argory in Co Armagh.

This was a welcome initiative by all parties to bring sustainable angling practices and protection to a beautiful site.

The lease includes the well-established stretch of water at Bonds Bridge with 20 existing swims and a further previously inaccessible stretch of the river.

Since this time national governing body funding through the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland from Sport Northern Ireland, has seen a development on the river, with the support of the Department of Environment and Inland Fisheries, to provide 20 new swims to the new Argory stretch.

READ MORE

While the Bonds Bridge pegs are currently open to all, the new section is reserved for organised events by member clubs for a small fee.

In recent months members have enjoyed some excellent river fishing in match conditions with double figure weights with bonus bags reaching 43kg during the Lower Bann CAA summer league.

Argory has also been party to several coaching sessions for young anglers. Works continue at the venue with clubs and community to provide a sustainable angling hub on the river.

The event to select Ireland’s best Feeder Club team took place on the Blackwater at the weekend. The occasion also doubled up as qualifiers to select the team to attend the World Feeder Club Championships in Portugal in 2024.

Members of the Lucky Anglers Club at Silvergrove Lake, Co Clare

Lucky Anglers’ Expert Cup

Lucky Anglers Fishing Club recently headed to a different location for their Expert Cup Competition at Silvergrove Lake (Lough Bridget), Co Clare with the kind assistance of Tulla and District Club and landowners.

Catches were slow and the weather wet and windy but it didn’t dampen spirits with the camaraderie of club members. Everyone caught fish, predominantly roach, rudd and skimmers. The day ended with a BBQ on the bank.

Results: 1, Piotr Nedza, 2.670kg; 2, Damien Zralek, 2.060kg; 3, Tomasz Brus, 2.010kg.

Mulligan tops Oaklands Junior Summer League

Two great performances from anglers in the final round of the Oaklands Junior Summer League. An impressive 52kg from John Mulligan secured top position in the league with Charlie Upton’s 30kg bagging him the novice section.

The league comprised of four three-hour matches over the summer months.

Second in the advanced section was Conor Fitzharris, and in third place Jack Norris who also received the best angler award in the under-12 section.

Oaklands Lake in New Ross, Co Wexford is an excellent managed fishery with facilities and a shop on-site with access for all. Open daily all year round, juniors can fish free alongside a paying adult. Daily and annual permits are available with concessions for the disabled and senior citizens.

Edward Hallinan with his double-figure salmon on the Munster Blackwater, near Ballyduff. Photograph: Martin Trustler (ghillie)

Veteran Hallinan lands a whopper

Edward Hallinan caught a magnificent hen salmon of between 18-20lb on the Munster Blackwater, near Ballyduff on August 6th. While it’s not quite the biggest catch on the river this year (there’s talk of a 23-pounder caught recently), it wasn’t bad for an 85-year-old.

As a lifetime angler on the Blackwater he’ll be on the river again very soon, hoping to do even better. The salmon was released unharmed to continue its journey upriver to the spawning grounds