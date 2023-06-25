Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Henley Royal Regatta
One of the most prestigious events in world rowing, around 400 races will be staged this week on the river Thames. Competitors will range from teenagers dreaming of future glory to Olympians. Many races will feature Irish competitors, with entries from boat clubs, third-level colleges and individuals from across Ireland. - Friday-Sunday, BT Sport
Tour de France
The 2023 edition of the greatest professional cycle race begins in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday. After 21 stages, it will end, as ever, at Champs-Élysées, Paris just over three weeks later. Pre-event favourites are last year’s champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo–Visma) and 2020 and 2021 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). - July 1st-23rd, TG4, ITV & Eurosport
Irish Derby Festival
The three-day festival at The Curragh features the Pretty Polly Stakes on Saturday, a Group One race for fillies and mares. Then, on Sunday afternoon, is the main event – the Irish Derby, which is run over a distance of 1 mile and 4 furlongs (2,414 metres). - Saturday & Sunday, RTE
MONDAY (June 26th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Zimbabwe v USA
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - Women’s Ashes D5 England v Australia
- TENNIS - BBC Red Button, 11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm – Women’s 1st ODI West Indies v Ireland
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend’s highlights
TUESDAY (June 27th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Sri Lanka v Scotland
- TENNIS - BBC Red Button, 11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying
- POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne
WEDNESDAY (June 28th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 2nd Test, D1 England v Australia
- TENNIS - BBC Red Button, 11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying
- POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne
- CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm - Women’s 2nd ODI West Indies v Ireland
- CRICKET - BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Ashes highlights
THURSDAY (June 29th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Super Six match (TBA)
- RUGBY - Virgin Media Two - Under-20 World Cup - 10am Ireland v Australia; 12.30pm France v New Zealand; 3pm South Africa v Italy; 6pm England v Fiji
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test, D2 England v Australia
- TENNIS - BBC Red Button, 11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying
- POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup
- RUGBY - S4C - Under-20 World Cup - 1pm Wales v Japan
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6.30pm British Masters
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-7pm Tour de France Team presentation
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic
- CRICKET - BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Ashes highlights
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Warrington v Leeds
FRIDAY (June 30th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Super Six match (TBA)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test, D3 England v Australia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-1pm; Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 1pm Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort
- POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice & Qualifying Austrian Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6.30pm British Masters
- TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Red Button, 5.10pm-6pm Eastbourne
- ROWING - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta
- GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic
- CRICKET - BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Ashes highlights
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Leigh v Hull KR
SATURDAY (July 1st)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Super Six match (TBA)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test, D4 England v Australia
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 10.30am - Sprint Austrian Grand Prix
- CYCLING - TG4, 11.20am-2.15pm, 4.15pm-5.05pm; ITV4 & Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 1 Tour de France
- RACING UTV, 11.55am-2.30pm Newcastle
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-6pm British Masters
- POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm; Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-10pm World Cup
- TENNIS - BBC 1, 12.15pm-2.15pm Eastbourne
- ROWING - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta
- RACING - RTE 2, 2pm-5pm The Curragh (Inc Pretty Polly Stakes)
- GAA - TG4, 2.15pm-4.15pm Women’s Senior Football (TBA)
- SOCCER – UTV - International friendly - 3.15pm England v Portugal
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic
- CRICKET - BBC 2 from 6pm; Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm - Women’s 1st T20 England v Australia
- BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 7pm S Marshall v F Crews-Dezurn
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s Senior Football - 7.30pm Meath v Donegal
- CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm – Women’s 3rd ODI West Indies v Ireland
- CRICKET - BBC 2, 11.50pm-0.50am Ashes highlights
SUNDAY (July 2nd)
- UFC - BT Sport 1 from midnight S Strickland v A Magomedov
- BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 1am J Anderson v Z Kossobutskiy
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Super Six match (TBA)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test, D5 England v Australia
- ROWING - BT Sport 1, 10.30am-5pm Henley Royal Regatta
- CYCLING - TG4, 11.05am-5pm; ITV4, 11am-4.30pm; Eurosport 1, 11am-4.45pm - Stage 1 Tour de France
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-6pm British Masters
- POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-9pm World Cup Final
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm Austrian Grand Prix
- RACING - RTE 1, 1.40pm-4.40pm; UTV, 1.30pm-4pm The Curragh (Inc Irish Derby)
- ATHLETICS - BBC 2, 5pm-7pm - Stockholm Diamond League
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic
- CRICKET - BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Ashes highlights
- GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game