Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Henley Royal Regatta

One of the most prestigious events in world rowing, around 400 races will be staged this week on the river Thames. Competitors will range from teenagers dreaming of future glory to Olympians. Many races will feature Irish competitors, with entries from boat clubs, third-level colleges and individuals from across Ireland. - Friday-Sunday, BT Sport

Tour de France

The 2023 edition of the greatest professional cycle race begins in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday. After 21 stages, it will end, as ever, at Champs-Élysées, Paris just over three weeks later. Pre-event favourites are last year’s champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo–Visma) and 2020 and 2021 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). - July 1st-23rd, TG4, ITV & Eurosport

Irish Derby Festival

The three-day festival at The Curragh features the Pretty Polly Stakes on Saturday, a Group One race for fillies and mares. Then, on Sunday afternoon, is the main event – the Irish Derby, which is run over a distance of 1 mile and 4 furlongs (2,414 metres). - Saturday & Sunday, RTE

MONDAY (June 26th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Zimbabwe v USA

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - Women’s Ashes D5 England v Australia

TENNIS - BBC Red Button, 11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying

TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm – Women’s 1st ODI West Indies v Ireland

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend’s highlights

TUESDAY (June 27th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Sri Lanka v Scotland

TENNIS - BBC Red Button, 11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying

POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup

TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne

WEDNESDAY (June 28th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 2nd Test, D1 England v Australia

TENNIS - BBC Red Button, 11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying

POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup

TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne

CRICKET - BT Sport 1 from 2.45pm - Women’s 2nd ODI West Indies v Ireland

CRICKET - BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Ashes highlights

THURSDAY (June 29th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Super Six match (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY - Virgin Media Two - Under-20 World Cup - 10am Ireland v Australia ; 12.30pm France v New Zealand ; 3pm South Africa v Italy ; 6pm England v Fiji

; 12.30pm ; 3pm ; 6pm CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test, D2 England v Australia

TENNIS - BBC Red Button, 11am-7.30pm Wimbledon Qualifying

POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup

RUGBY - S4C - Under-20 World Cup - 1pm Wales v Japan

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6.30pm British Masters

TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5.30pm-7pm Tour de France Team presentation

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic

CRICKET - BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Ashes highlights

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Warrington v Leeds

FRIDAY (June 30th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Super Six match (TBA)

(TBA) CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test, D3 England v Australia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-1pm; Sky Sports Golf Red Button from 1pm Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort

POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Cup

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice & Qualifying Austrian Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6.30pm British Masters

TENNIS - BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm; BBC Red Button, 5.10pm-6pm Eastbourne

ROWING - BT Sport 2, 1.30pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic

CRICKET - BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Ashes highlights

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Leigh v Hull KR

SATURDAY (July 1st)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am - WC Qualifier Super Six match (TBA)

(TBA) CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 2nd Test, D4 England v Australia

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 10.30am - Sprint Austrian Grand Prix

CYCLING - TG4, 11.20am-2.15pm, 4.15pm-5.05pm; ITV4 & Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 1 Tour de France

RACING UTV, 11.55am-2.30pm Newcastle

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-6pm British Masters

POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm; Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-10pm World Cup

TENNIS - BBC 1, 12.15pm-2.15pm Eastbourne

ROWING - BT Sport 1, 1.30pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta

RACING - RTE 2, 2pm-5pm The Curragh (Inc Pretty Polly Stakes)

(Inc Pretty Polly Stakes) GAA - TG4, 2.15pm-4.15pm Women’s Senior Football (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – UTV - International friendly - 3.15pm England v Portugal

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic

CRICKET - BBC 2 from 6pm; Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm - Women’s 1st T20 England v Australia

BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 7pm S Marshall v F Crews-Dezurn

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Senior Football - 7.30pm Meath v Donegal

CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 7.45pm – Women’s 3rd ODI West Indies v Ireland

CRICKET - BBC 2, 11.50pm-0.50am Ashes highlights

SUNDAY (July 2nd)