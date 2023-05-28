Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

MONDAY (May 29th)
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.50pm French Open
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – L1 Play-off Final – 3pm Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
- RACING – TG4, 4.20pm-7pm Ballinrobe
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend action
TUESDAY (May 30th)
- NBA Sky Sports Arena 1.30am G7: Heat @ Celtics
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.50pm French Open
WEDNESDAY (May 31st)
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.45pm French Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – State of Origin – 11.05am Queensland v NSW
- GAA – TG4 – Leinster MFC Final – 7.30pm Dublin v Kildare
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 1 – Europa League Final – 8pm Sevilla v Roma
THURSDAY (June 1st)
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.45pm French Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – Day 1 England v Ireland
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Women’s State Of Origin – 10.45am NSW v Queensland
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm European Open
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm The Memorial Tournament
FRIDAY (June 2nd)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena G1: NBA Finals (TBC)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 8.05am Blues v Highlanders; 10.35am Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.45pm French Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – Day 2 England v Ireland
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm European Open
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice Spanish GP
- RACING – UTV and Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5pm Epsom
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm The Memorial Tournament
- ATHLETICS – BBC Three, 7pm-9pm – Italy Diamond League
- CRICKET – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm England v Ireland (highlights)
- GAA – TG4 – Munster MFC Final – 7.30pm Kerry v Cork
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk
SATURDAY (June 3rd)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 5.35am Fijian Drua v Reds; 8.05am Hurricanes v Crusaders
- BADMINTON – BT Sport 4, 6am-2.30pm Malaysia Masters Semi-finals
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.55pm French Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – Day 3 England v Ireland
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Mix – Super Rugby – 10.35am Waratahs v Moana Pasifika; 1pm W Force v Chiefs
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am- Practice and Qualifying Spanish Grand Prix
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm European Open
- POOL – Sky Sports Action, noon-4.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm UK Open
- RACING – ITV4 and Virgin Media One, 12.30pm-5.30pm Epsom
- GAA – TG4 YouTube – Lory Meagher Cup Final – 1pm Monaghan v Lancashire; Nicky Rackard Cup Final – 3pm Donegal v Wicklow; Christy Ring Cup Final – 5pm Derry v Meath
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 1.30pm Salford Red Devils v Hull KR; 3.45pm Wigan v Catalans; 6pm Leeds v Castleford
- SOCCER – BBC 1 and UTV – FA Cup Final – 3pm Man City v Man Utd
- GAA – GAAGO – Tailteann Cup – 1pm Meath v Down; All-Ireland SFC- 3pm Cork v Kerry; 5pm Kildare v Dublin
- SOCCER – RTÉ News Channel – Women’s Champions League Final – 3pm Barcelona v VFL Wolfsburg
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm The Memorial Tournament
- SOCCER – BBC Scotland – Scottish Cup Final – 5.30pm Celtic v Inverness CT
- GAA – RTÉ 2 – All-Ireland SFC – 7pm Tyrone v Armagh
- CRICKET – BBC 2, 7.10pm-8.10pm England v Ireland (highlights)
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-1.30am LPGA: Matchplay
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 11.20pm-11.50pm FA Cup Final (highlights)
SUNDAY (June 4th)
- BADMINTON – BT Sport 4, 6am-11.30am Malaysia Masters Final
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.50pm French Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – Day 4 England v Ireland
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – Noon Wakefield v Leigh; 2.15pm St Helens v Huddersfield; 4.30pm Hull FC v Warrington
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm European Open
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm Spanish GP
- GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland MHC Final – 1pm Clare v Galway; Under-20 Hurling Final – 3pm Cork v Offaly
- GAA – RTÉ 2 – All-Ireland SFC – 2pm Mayo v Louth; 4pm Donegal v Derry
- GAA – GAAGO – All-Ireland SFC – 3pm Roscommon v Sligo
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – 4.30pm Scottish Premiership Play-off
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm The Memorial Tournament
- GAA – TG4 from 5.30pm Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Semi-finals
- CRICKET – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm England v Ireland (highlights)
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena G2: NBA Finals (TBC)