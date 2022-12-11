Five sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

1) English Open
The Scottish Open earlier this month was full of shocks, with the usual suspects - such as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins - making early exits. Fans of snooker will be wondering if players such as Gary Wilson - who, in Edinburgh, won his first ranking title 18 years after turning professional - can bring that momentum to Essex, or will the giants of the game regain control of the table. - Monday-Sunday, Eurosport
2) London International Horse Show
Held at the ExCeL, from December 15th-19th, the show offers FEI World Cup Classes in Jumping, Dressage and Driving. We’re told that seven of the top 10 best Show Jumpers will be competing in London in a programme that includes the Jumping World Cup on Sunday. - Thursday-Monday, BBC
3) Sarsfields v Loughgiel
This All-Ireland Club Senior Camogie Final isn’t quite David v Goliath - but the facts are this:
- The Galway side are going to Croke Park looking for their third title in four seasons.
- The Antrim club played in their seventh semi-final at the weekend, and have now qualified for the final for the first time.
That suggests a one-sided decider - but there’s every reason to suggest Loughgiel can claim the top prize - not least defeating Slaughtneil in the Ulster decider last month before beating Tipperary’s Drom & Inch in the All-Ireland semi-final. – Saturday, RTE 2, throw-in 6.30pm
4) Ballyhale Shamrocks v Ballygunner
Some genius decided to put the clash of two of the best club teams in hurling at roughly the same time as the Fifa World Cup Final. Still, your option is to either watch it live, or watch it later, it’s not an option to miss it completely. The undisputed kingpins of Waterford hurling stopped the Kilkenny side claiming three-in-a-row in last year’s All-Ireland decider. – Sunday, TG4, throw-in 3.30pm
5) World Cup Final
Whatever you think about the controversial sporting event - and particularly the choice of Qatar as tournament hosts - the finals are coming to an end this weekend. Apart from hurling fans, the rest of the world will be watching the action from the Lusail Iconic Stadium. - Sunday, RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV, kick-off 3pm
MONDAY (Dec 12th)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Dolphins @ Chargers
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am - 2nd Test, D4 Pakistan v England
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm English Open
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8pm C: Sunderland v West Brom
TUESDAY (Dec 13th)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Patriots @ Cardinals
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am - 2nd Test, D5 Pakistan v England
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm English Open
- SOCCER - RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup Semi-final - 7pm Argentina v Croatia
WEDNESDAY (Dec 14th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30 Warriors @ Bucks
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm English Open
- SOCCER - RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup Semi-final – 7pm TBA
THURSDAY (Dec 15th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Mauritius Open
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm English Open
- SOCCER - DAZN - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Juventus v Zürich; 5.45pm Rosengård v Bayern Münich; 8pm Arsenal v Lyon; 8pm Benfica v Barcelona
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-11pm - London World Championship
- EQUESTRIAN - BBC Red Button, 6.45pm-10pm - London Puissance event
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8pm SP: Rangers v Hibernian
FRIDAY (Dec 16th)
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am 49ers @ Seahawks
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Mauritius Open
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm English Open
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm - London World Championship
- EQUESTRIAN - BBC Red Button, 5.30pm-10.35pm - London Dressage World Cup
- RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Challenge Cup - 5.30pm Lions v Stade Francais; 8pm Glasgow v Perpignan
- SOCCER – DAZN - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Vllaznia v Chelsea; 5.45pm Roma v St Pölten; 8pm PSG v Real Madrid; 8pm VfL Wolfsburg v Slavia Prague
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Leinster v Gloucester
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Bordeaux Bègles v Sharks
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8pm C: Birmingham City v Reading
SATURDAY (Dec 17th)
- CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 0.15am - 1st Test, D1 Australia v South Africa
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.30am - 3rd Test, D1 Pakistan v England
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-12.30pm Mauritius Open
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 11am-2.30pm, 8pm-midight - London World Championship
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm SP: Aberdeen v Celtic
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm English Open
- HORSE RACING - ITV4 & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm Ascot
- RUGBY - UTV & BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 1pm Exeter v Bulls
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 1pm Edinburgh v Castres; 3.15pm Lyon v Saracens; 5.30pm Stormers v London Irish
- RUGBY - Premier Sports - Challenge Cup - 1pm Toulon v Bath; 3.15pm Cheetahs v Scarlets; 5.30pm Newcastle v Cardiff
- SOCCER - RTE 2 & BBC 1 - 3pm World Cup 3rd Place Play-off
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 3.15pm Leicester v Clermont; 5.30pm Ulster v La Rochelle; 8pm Montpellier v Ospreys
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 5.30pm C: Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 6pm Colts @ Vikings; 9.30pm Ravens @ Browns; 1.15am Dolphins @ Bills
- CAMOGIE - RTE 2 - All-Ireland Club Senior Final - 6.30pm Sarsfields (Gal)/St Vincent’s (Dub) v Loughgiel (Ant)/Drom-Inch (Tipp)
- BOXING - Sky Sports Mix & Showcase from 7pm Chris Billam-Smith v Armend Xhoxhaj
SUNDAY (Dec 18th)
- UFC - BT Sport 1 from midnight Jared Cannonier v Sean Strickland
- CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 0.15am - 1st Test, D2 Australia v South Africa
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am - 3rd Test, D2 Pakistan v England
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-12.30pm Mauritius Open
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 11am-2.30pm, 8pm-midnight - London World Championship
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Noon C: Luton Town v Millwall
- EQUESTRIAN - BBC 2, 12.15pm-2.45pm - London Olympia International Horse Show
- SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm English Open Final
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 1pm Northampton v Munster
- RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 1pm Toulouse v Sale
- GAA - TG4 - All-Ireland Club SHC Semi-finals - 1.30pm St Thomas v Donloy; 3.30pm Ballyhale Shamrocks v Ballygunner
- SOCCER - RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV - 3pm World Cup Final
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL from 5pm Week 15 (TBA)
- RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 5.30pm Harlequins v Racing 92
- SOCCER - RTE 2, 8.30pm-9.30pm World Cup Final highlights
- NBA - Sky Sports Football - 8pm Magic @ Celtics; 11pm Warriors @ Raptors
- CRICKET - BT Sport 2 from 0.15am - 1st Test, D3 Australia v South Africa
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am - 3rd Test, D3 Pakistan v England