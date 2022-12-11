Five sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

1) English Open

The Scottish Open earlier this month was full of shocks, with the usual suspects - such as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins - making early exits. Fans of snooker will be wondering if players such as Gary Wilson - who, in Edinburgh, won his first ranking title 18 years after turning professional - can bring that momentum to Essex, or will the giants of the game regain control of the table. - Monday-Sunday, Eurosport

2) London International Horse Show

Held at the ExCeL, from December 15th-19th, the show offers FEI World Cup Classes in Jumping, Dressage and Driving. We’re told that seven of the top 10 best Show Jumpers will be competing in London in a programme that includes the Jumping World Cup on Sunday. - Thursday-Monday, BBC

3) Sarsfields v Loughgiel

This All-Ireland Club Senior Camogie Final isn’t quite David v Goliath - but the facts are this:

- The Galway side are going to Croke Park looking for their third title in four seasons.

- The Antrim club played in their seventh semi-final at the weekend, and have now qualified for the final for the first time.

That suggests a one-sided decider - but there’s every reason to suggest Loughgiel can claim the top prize - not least defeating Slaughtneil in the Ulster decider last month before beating Tipperary’s Drom & Inch in the All-Ireland semi-final. – Saturday, RTE 2, throw-in 6.30pm

4) Ballyhale Shamrocks v Ballygunner

Some genius decided to put the clash of two of the best club teams in hurling at roughly the same time as the Fifa World Cup Final. Still, your option is to either watch it live, or watch it later, it’s not an option to miss it completely. The undisputed kingpins of Waterford hurling stopped the Kilkenny side claiming three-in-a-row in last year’s All-Ireland decider. – Sunday, TG4, throw-in 3.30pm

5) World Cup Final

Whatever you think about the controversial sporting event - and particularly the choice of Qatar as tournament hosts - the finals are coming to an end this weekend. Apart from hurling fans, the rest of the world will be watching the action from the Lusail Iconic Stadium. - Sunday, RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV, kick-off 3pm

MONDAY (Dec 12th)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.20am Dolphins @ Chargers

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am - 2nd Test, D4 Pakistan v England

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm English Open

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8pm C: Sunderland v West Brom

TUESDAY (Dec 13th)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am Patriots @ Cardinals

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.45am - 2nd Test, D5 Pakistan v England

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm English Open

SOCCER - RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup Semi-final - 7pm Argentina v Croatia

WEDNESDAY (Dec 14th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30 Warriors @ Bucks

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm English Open

SOCCER - RTE 2, BBC 1 & UTV - World Cup Semi-final – 7pm TBA

THURSDAY (Dec 15th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Mauritius Open

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm English Open

SOCCER - DAZN - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Juventus v Zürich; 5.45pm Rosengård v Bayern Münich; 8pm Arsenal v Lyon; 8pm Benfica v Barcelona

5.45pm 8pm 8pm DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-11pm - London World Championship

EQUESTRIAN - BBC Red Button, 6.45pm-10pm - London Puissance event

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8pm SP: Rangers v Hibernian

FRIDAY (Dec 16th)

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 1.15am 49ers @ Seahawks

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Mauritius Open

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm English Open

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm - London World Championship

EQUESTRIAN - BBC Red Button, 5.30pm-10.35pm - London Dressage World Cup

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Challenge Cup - 5.30pm Lions v Stade Francais ; 8pm Glasgow v Perpignan

; 8pm SOCCER – DAZN - Women’s Champions League - 5.45pm Vllaznia v Chelsea ; 5.45pm Roma v St Pölten ; 8pm PSG v Real Madrid ; 8pm VfL Wolfsburg v Slavia Prague

; 5.45pm ; 8pm ; 8pm RUGBY - RTE 2 & BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Leinster v Gloucester

RUGBY - RTE 2 & BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Bordeaux Bègles v Sharks

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 8pm C: Birmingham City v Reading

SATURDAY (Dec 17th)

CRICKET - BT Sport 3 from 0.15am - 1st Test, D1 Australia v South Africa

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 4.30am - 3rd Test, D1 Pakistan v England

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8am-12.30pm Mauritius Open

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 11am-2.30pm, 8pm-midight - London World Championship

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm SP: Aberdeen v Celtic

SNOOKER - Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm English Open

HORSE RACING - ITV4 & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm Ascot

RUGBY - UTV & BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 1pm Exeter v Bulls

RUGBY - BT Sport 2 - Champions Cup - 1pm Edinburgh v Castres ; 3.15pm Lyon v Saracens ; 5.30pm Stormers v London Irish

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm RUGBY - Premier Sports - Challenge Cup - 1pm Toulon v Bath ; 3.15pm Cheetahs v Scarlets ; 5.30pm Newcastle v Cardiff

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm SOCCER - RTE 2 & BBC 1 - 3pm World Cup 3rd Place Play-off

RUGBY - BT Sport 1 - Champions Cup - 3.15pm Leicester v Clermont ; 5.30pm Ulster v La Rochelle ; 8pm Montpellier v Ospreys

; 5.30pm ; 8pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 5.30pm C: Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

NFL - Sky Sports NFL - 6pm Colts @ Vikings ; 9.30pm Ravens @ Browns ; 1.15am Dolphins @ Bills

; 9.30pm ; 1.15am CAMOGIE - RTE 2 - All-Ireland Club Senior Final - 6.30pm Sarsfields (Gal)/St Vincent’s (Dub) v Loughgiel (Ant)/Drom-Inch (Tipp)

BOXING - Sky Sports Mix & Showcase from 7pm Chris Billam-Smith v Armend Xhoxhaj

SUNDAY (Dec 18th)