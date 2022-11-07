Angling notes: five days of brilliant fly fishing

Lake Menteith in Scotland proved the ideal venue to wind up the 2022 season with five consecutive days of brilliant fly fishing for rainbow trout on this 700-acre gem set in the heart of Stirlingshire.

Widely regarded as one of the finest places for rainbow and brown trout in Scotland, our group of 17 would certainly vouch for that synopsis with trout reaching over 2.5kg a regular feature. Indeed, some capable of altering boat directions!

Tom (Swanky) Sweeney with a good-sized rainbow trout at Lake Menteith.

Menteith stays open for best part of the year and is extremely popular with anglers from across the UK and Ireland. “If we get a group booking during the close season we’ll open the fishery”, said manager, Quint Glen.

The system adopted by the staff operates like clockwork. An adequate car park sets the scene and the 34 boats, each equipped with outboards, landing nets, oars and drogues, mean it’s just a case of step on and step off!

M/s Elma Nisbet, who resides close to the fishery and who celebrates her 91st birthday this year, looks after the tackle and permit shop. She has a vast knowledge of the lake and is a great help for advice on suitable flies, etc.

Fishing techniques varied greatly from DI3 lines with boobies and snakes to floating lines with plain daddies. Either way there was a guarantee of a ‘take’ followed by ‘one hell of a fight’. Catch and release ensured a safe return of all fish.

Youth international, Darren Sweeney preparing for a day’s fishing on Lake Menteith.

Youth international Darren Sweeney (Swanky’s son) made a big impression. Throughout the five days his approach of two plain daddies pulled below the surface on a floating line resulted in catching between five and 10 cracking fish per day.

Our full-board stay in the nearby Rob Roy Hotel in Aberfoyle was excellent with quality food, friendly staff and separate rooms equipped with en-suite bathrooms, TV and tea/coffee facilities. Music entertainment in the evening was a welcome bonus.

Organising this much-sought-after trip is no mean feat and in this regard a big ‘thank you’ is extended to Michael Linehan from Macroom in Co Cork. I, for one, look forward immensely to returning to Menteith in 2023.

Menteith fishery manager, Quint Glen (right) with Irish group organiser, Michael Linehan

Fishing school

In an effort to structure early demand for the 2023 season and to create a fishing school for beginners in later months, Delphi Lodge in Leenaun, Co Galway is offering an unprecedented priority reservation offer to non-member anglers following club member bookings.

Set amid Connemara’s peaceful valleys, tumbling streams and mountain slopes, Delphi Lodge is a spectacularly sited, 200-year-old country house of high glamour and sophistication.

Join the wait list this November for priority reservations following membership bookings. No credit card required. Contact will be made to confirm your interest and before open booking starts, visit delphilodge.ie

By post

Because of increasing wholesale/retail margins and problems over distribution, Irish Country Lifestyle Magazine has decided to take on the distribution of the magazine by posting out directly to readers for £6/€6 to include P&P. The magazine will only be available on order but still available free to read online, including 12 years archival copies at https://bluegator/docs.

A promotional attraction will include a draw for six country sports books, each valued at £25/€29.

Copies can be ordered at: Country Lifestyle Exhibitions Ltd., Cranley Hill, 5b Woodgrange Road, Downpatrick BT30 8JE. Email irishcountrylifestyle@btinternet.com. Tel: 048-448 39167.

Feeder Championships

Aspiring feeder anglers participated recently in the All-Ireland Youth Feeder Championships at Oaklands Lake, New Ross, Co Wexford. The group fished a three-hour match for the championship trophy, medals and Matrix rods and reels.

Congrats to U-15 champion Conor Fitzharris for his 7.100kg win, closely followed by Jack Norris on 6.680kg and Jessica Malone with 5.680kg.