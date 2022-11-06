T20 World Cup: South Africa crash out with shock Netherlands defeat

South Africa tumbled out of the T20 World Cup after a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands which piles the pressure on Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

A win would have been enough for South Africa to claim at least a top-two spot in their Super 12s group but they never really got going in their pursuit of 159 on a sluggish pitch at Adelaide.

The Netherlands, the lowest ranked team to reach this stage, pulling off a famous win allowed Pakistan to leapfrog South Africa to reach the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh later on Sunday.

Bavuma, who has registered just 70 runs in five innings with a strike-rate of 112.9 during his time in Australia, admitted he will likely consider his position as white-ball skipper in the next few weeks.

“It’s been a tricky time,” he said. “To be considering that now, a lot of it will be emotional in terms of my role as the captain of the team but it’s something that I probably will think about.

“It would be emotional now if I thought about all of that. Whatever happens, I carry myself with dignity through all the good and bad times. If I were to leave, I would leave with my pride in tact.”

The Netherlands amassed 158 for four after being asked to bat first, with Tom Cooper’s quick-fire 35 off 19 balls followed by Colin Ackermann’s unbeaten 41 off 26 deliveries.

While all of South Africa’s top-six reached double figures, Rilee Rossouw top-scored with just 25 off 19 balls and they reached 145 for eight to bring their campaign to an abrupt halt.

The loss therefore signals a sudden end to Mark Boucher’s tenure as South Africa head coach although he was more measured about whether his side badly lost their nerve.

“The more you don’t do well in World Cups, I think it does start playing in your head a bit, I think that’s just natural,” he said.

“I don’t think that’s been the case of late, we’ve played in some tight games in World Cups and actually won them. In the past we’ve tended to lose those games.

“We were never really in this game here, to be fair. On paper, yes we should have won the game but the game’s not played on paper, it’s actually played out there in the middle.”

Pakistan benefited from South Africa’s shock loss to the Netherlands to claim a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Adelaide.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was outstanding in taking four for 22 as Bangladesh were restricted to 127 for eight, with Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 54 off 48 balls crucial for the Tigers, who won the toss.

There was controversy when the on-field lbw verdict against Shakib Al Hasan was upheld by the third umpire as technology was inconclusive about whether the Bangladesh captain had got bat to ball.

Bangladesh were on 70 for one at halfway but they lost momentum and wickets fell at regular intervals in the second half of their innings.

England learned their semi-final opponents at the T20 World Cup will be India, who brushed aside Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG to finish top of their Super 12s group.

Suryakumar Yadav sparkled in India’s 186 for five, combining power hitting with some trademark inventive strokeplay in a buccaneering 61 not out from 25 balls, with four sixes and six fours.

India’s seamers made short work of their opponents’ top order as Zimbabwe lurched to 36 for five before being bundled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three for 22.

That has set up a last four clash on Thursday against England at Adelaide. England finished second in their group behind New Zealand, who will face Pakistan on Wednesday in the other semi-final at Sydney.