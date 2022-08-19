Ireland win the Aga Khan trophy after thrilling jump-off against France at RDS

Conor Swail completes a successful jump off with France to win the FEI Jumping Nations Cup for the Aga Khan trophy at the RDS Horse Show 2022. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ireland have won the Aga Khan trophy after a thrilling jump-off against France at the RDS.

Conor Swail and Count Me In were the team selected for the head-to-head event — which had been forced by Cian O’Connor and Kilkenny producing a nerveless clear round — and were up against Marc Dilasser on Arioto Du Gevres for France. While France produced a clear round in 31.81, Swail and Count Me In were up to the challenge and produced another faultless run, this time clocking in at 30.31.

The win rounded off a brilliant week for the Ireland team ‑ Swail, O’Connor, Max Wachman (Berlux Z), and Shane Sweetnam (James Kann Cruz) — who last week secured their qualification for the Paris Olympics. It’s Ireland’s first victory in the Aga Khan since 2015.

Switzerland finished in third place.