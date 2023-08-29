Super blue moon set to rise across Irish skies tonight

A super blue moon is the rare combination of a super moon and a blue moon which will be visible on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Photograph: Getty

Irish stargazers will have the opportunity to spot a super blue moon tonight for the first time in more than a decade.

The celestial phenomenon will not occur again until 2037. But even with the threat of cloudy weather, it will be visible for three full nights - Tuesday to Thursday - giving a significant opportunity to catch a glimpse.

A super blue moon is the rare combination of a super moon and a blue moon. The last one occurred in 2009.

A blue moon happens around once every two to three years when there are two full moons in a single calendar month. When this occurs, the second full moon is known as a blue moon.

Tuesday evening will bring “a mix of clear spells and scattered showers” Met Éireann says, “mainly over the northern half of the country, with largely dry conditions persisting further south”.

Any lingering rain in the southeast will clear this morning then it will be mainly dry for most areas with sunny spells, scattered showers will affect the north & northwest 🌧️🌦️



Max temps of 15 to 19 C, warmest in the south & southeast with a mostly moderate northwest breeze🌡️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/f0R6tOPbjz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 29, 2023

Super moon’s are related to the distance between the earth and moon – when a full moon happens at its closest point to the earth. Each year has about three such super moons. However, it is extremely rare for a blue moon to appear in sync with a super moon and is considered a visible astronomical phenomenon not to be missed.

“As there are 12 full moons every year that means there have been 168 full moons to give one super blue moon,” explained David Moore of Astronomy Ireland. “Technically, the exact instant the moon is full is Wednesday night as seen from Ireland. However, to the naked eye it looks full the night before and after.”

Mr Moore explained that a super blue moon will be the largest it can possibly appear.

Those heading out can hardly miss it on a clear night, but are advised to look east at sun set, when it will rise in the opposite direction to where the sun has gone down.

“This should give the most impressive view due to an extra effect [called] moon illusion,” Mr Moore added.

The ideal time to watch is just as the moon is rising. From Ireland this happens on Tuesday from 8.15pm; on Wednesday from 8.35pm and on Thursday from 8.50pm.

Astronomy Ireland appealed to members of the public to send in their best photographs of the event, with details available at astronomy.ie.