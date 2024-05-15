Former postal service premises in Dublin city centre for €1.2m

Agent TWM is guiding a price of €1.2 million for the former An Post delivery service premises at number 9-11 Rutland Place in Dublin city centre. Located just off Parnell Square and O’Connell Street, the subject property comes for sale with full vacant possession.

The building comprises a two-storey mid-terrace property with a pitched roof extending to 9,845sq ft (914.65sq m). The interior is laid out currently into a main sorting area, offices, canteen and recreation room on the ground floor. The upper floor includes a similarly sized sorting area, canteen and storage room. Two goods lifts connect the ground and first floor. There is ample space for manufacturing, storage, or distribution operations.

Rutland Place is well located within Dublin city centre and offers ready access to Dublin Port (3.9km), the M50 (4.2km) and Dublin Airport (10.3km). The subject property is situated within a short walk of O’Connell Street and Henry Street and is well served by public transport with both the green and red Luas lines stopping nearby.

Stephen Aherne of TWM says: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a quality industrial property in a well-connected central city location. It should be of interest to investors, owner-occupiers and developers.”