Green Party leader: Roderic O’Gorman announces candidacy, as early support also expressed for Pippa Hackett

Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman has announced his candidacy for leadership of the Green Party, following the shock resignation of Eamon Ryan.

He said: “I am running for leader, after 24 years of Green Party membership, to build a party that can win across this country, and deliver on our ambitions.”

Senator Pippa Hackett is also expected to contest the race for the Green Party leadership

Two Green Party Oireachtas members were the first out of the blocks to support Senator Hackett.

Senator Pauline O’Reilly told Virgin television on Wednesday morning that she would back Hackett - who has not officially declared but is widely expected to run - for the role. Shortly afterwards junior minister and Dún Laoghaire TD Ossian Smyth said that he would also back Hackett, and offered himself as deputy leader.

Senator O’Reilly said on Tuesday morning that she will support Ms Hackett in the leadership race as she was “the only one from outside Dublin”.

Senator O’Reilly said it was essential there be a “rebalancing” of the party. “Because I think what we have seen as people speak about the Green Party is that we don’t understand what it’s like to live outside Dublin and that’s not correct, but we have to address that, really meet people’s concerns where they are.”

Minister of State Ossian Smyth also gave his support to Pippa Hackett and said he would like to be considered for the deputy leader position, on Morning Ireland.

“I think that she is the person to lead the party. She hasn’t said that she would, but if she’s listening now, I’d like her to consider her running,” he said.

Mr Smyth said that the party “needs a big change” and would benefit among rural voters from having a rural based candidate such as Ms Hackett, who he described as a “beef and sheep farmer” from Co Offaly as leader. “We need something completely different,” he said.

Limerick City TD Brian Leddin has also said he will be supporting Ms Hackett, if she puts her name forward.

He said: “All of our leaders have been from Dublin and there’s a very strong narrative the party is Dublin-centric.

Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh has also backed Mr O’Gorman. He said: “He knows this party inside and out, having served in nearly every role, from councillor to chair of the National Executive to his role now as senior minister.

“He has also shown huge moral courage and leadership in a very difficult department, and delivered huge results in areas not traditionally associated with the Green Party - the halving of childcare fees, for example.

Dublin South Central TD Patrick Costello said he will be supporting Mr O’Gorman in his leadership contest.

He told RTÉ Radio he believes a Dublin based leader can win support around the country. He said: “It’s not just about the leader it’s about the quality of representatives we have around the country.”

Green Party Dublin city councillor Michael Pidgeon has also backed Mr O’Gorman.

He said: “There is nobody I would trust more to lead our party than Rod.”

“He’s got principles, decency, and experience. I think he’s 100 per cent the right person for the job,” he added.

Party leader Mr Ryan announced he would step down as leader in a shock announcement on Monday morning. Mr Ryan’s resignation was followed swiftly by deputy leader Catherine Martin, who also said that she would step down and not contest the leadership race.

Mr Ryan said on Claire Byrne that he would remain “completely neutral” in commentary around the potential future leader.

The contest will be decided by one member, one vote with voting open to the more than 4,000 members between those in the Republic and those north of the Border.

There was an expectation among some that the new leader will have to come from the Green Party’s Cabinet members.