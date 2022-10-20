Taoiseach calls for urgency in resolving Protocol issues in wake of Truss resignation

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had a number of opportunities to engage with Liz Truss during her brief period as British Prime Minister. File photograph: PA

Reaching agreement on the outstanding issues in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol is now “more urgent” than ever, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said in the wake of the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Mr Martin said that he had a number of opportunities to engage with her “during her brief period as Prime Minister” as he conveyed “best wishes to her and her family, following today’s announcement of her resignation.”

Mr Martin used the opportunity to call for an agreement between the United Kingdom and European Union on the Protocol and said such an agreement is important for the prosperity of both the UK and Ireland.

“Working together to protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and to support peace and stability in Northern Ireland continue to be vital responsibilities for the British and Irish Governments, particularly now in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly. Substantive EU-UK engagement to reach agreement on outstanding issues around implementation of the Protocol is ever more urgent,” he said.

“Britain is Ireland’s closest neighbour and a relationship of partnership between the British and Irish Governments is vital for peace and prosperity on these islands. I remain committed to working with the British Government in this spirit.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the resignation of Ms Truss came after “45 days of chaos and dysfunction at the heart of the Tory Party.”

These 45 days, she said, “worsened an economic crisis and fuelled political instability in the north, while punishing ordinary workers and families who are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table.”

She said that time period also “laid bare the damage that Brexit has caused Britain politically on the international stage and which has deepened the conversation on constitutional change.”

“This is a rudderless Tory government which has no mandate in Ireland.”

The Sinn Féin leader said that Liz Truss’ legacy will be “soaring mortgage payments, wrecking the economy, lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses and working in the interests of the super-rich. Only a locally elected Executive and Ministers working together will properly serve the interests of people here.”

It comes as the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris again warned that he will call an election in Northern Ireland if powersharing is not restored by October 28th.

Ms McDonald said “the clock is ticking” with just eight days left before this deadline.

“Sinn Féin is ready to form an Executive today that will put money in people’s pockets to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and start to fix the health service.

“The new British Prime Minister needs to ensure that the Protocol continues to create jobs and investment by protecting our businesses from the damage of Brexit.

“The DUP must now end its boycott of government and work with the rest of us to protect ordinary people from the damage caused by this inept and incompetent British government.”