Hundreds of local community initiatives to receive €12.5m funding in new Government scheme

Almost 600 community centres, parish halls, GAA clubhouses and Men’s Sheds will receive funding worth €12.5 million under a new Government initiative.

The full details of the scheme and the list of beneficiaries have been unveiled by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys this morning.

Included are youth halls and care centres in communities across Ireland, with venues receiving grants of between €10,000 and €300,000, depending on the type of work that is needed.

Small-scale projects will receive funding of between €10,000 and €25,000, while major projects will receive between €100,000 and €300,000.

The money will go towards capital works such as improvements to communal facilities like kitchen and toilet facilities; energy retrofitting including new windows, doors and heating systems; upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas; safety works; works to improve disability access; and essential maintenance work.

The €12.5 million Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) will go towards groups in both rural and urban communities.

Today’s announcement will see so-called “category one” projects revealed, involving smaller-scale work. The announcement is set to be followed by further funding announcements for larger scale projects in the coming weeks.

“The local community centre is at the heart of our towns, villages and parishes all across this country,” Ms Humphreys said on Wednesday.

“They come in many different shapes and sizes and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new.

“I want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year.

“The level of interest has been unprecedented under any scheme previously run by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

“I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come.

“This particular strand of funding focused on small scale grants of up to €25,000. I am pleased to confirm that I will be announcing grants for larger scale projects later this year.”

Examples of some of the successful applicants announced today include the Ballymun Arts and Community Resource Centre in Dublin, which received €25,000; the Jobstown Community Centre in Dublin which received €16,699; the Crusheen Community Centre, Co Clare, which received funding of €25,000; and the Bweeng Community Hall in Co Cork which also received €25,000. amongst others.

Minister of State Joe O’Brien TD said that he spends a significant amount of his time “out and about visiting community groups throughout Ireland and I see first-hand the importance of community centres - that shared community space where people can gather to support each other, to work, to socialise, and to help to continue to develop their local community”.

“There has been huge interest in the fund, which has received a large number of applications, and the increased funding we have secured in the Budget will ensure that the new fund has the biggest impact possible in local communities nationwide.”