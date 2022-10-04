Reduced payments for some farmers under new Common Agricultural Policy

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said a “few hundred farmers” will be see reduced payments under the terms of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). File photograph: John Ohle/The Irish Times

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said a “few hundred farmers” will be see reduced payments under the terms of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

He said in the outgoing CAP the maximum payment for any one farm was €150,000.

“In order to bring more equity to how we administer the Common Agricultural Policy the maximum payment in the new CAP will be €66,000,” he added.

He said: “that is so that we can actually ensure that we have as many viable, sustainable family farms in the country as possible.”

Mr McConalogue also said there has been a process under way in Europe over more than 15 years where the payment per hectare to farms has been converging towards an average payment per hectare over the last couple of CAPs.

He said that process is continuing and “there’s an obligation on all member states to at least bring the minimum payment to every farmer up to at least 85 per cent of the average payment in this CAP.”

On the changes to the CAP he said: “There will be a few hundred of the farmers who would have been over the €66,000 mark will be impacted by those.

“For the vast majority of farmers then in terms of the actual convergence, the difference will be marginal either up or down marginally.

“For small numbers some could be up significantly, some could be down significantly.”

“On the balance, the pot is staying the same”.

Asked if he believes larger farms will remain viable when they’re receiving reduced payments, Mr McConalogue pointed to supports under Pillar II of the CAP which includes national funding.

He said that Pillar I of the CAP is direct payments to farmers and is entirely made up of central European funding.

Mr McConalogue said national governments can co-fund Pillar II “and we’re bringing an extra €1.2 billion to the table ... for this CAP compared to the last one, which is 50 per cent up”.

He said: “where it’s within our capacity, we’re backing farm families in every way we can and through that pillar, significantly increased Pillar II funding. That’s how we’re doing it and that’s something that will benefit all farms.”

Announcing Cabinet sign-off for the new CAP worth almost €10 billion to Irish farmers over five years, Mr McConalogue said it is “a historic day for farm families and for the entire agri-food sector”.

He said: “I believe it’s a farmer friendly, fair and well-funded Common Agricultural Policy programme.”

Minister of State Pippa Hackett highlighted funding to encourage organic farming in the CAP saying the €250 million on offer is a five-fold increase in what was previously available.

The Green Party senator said: “This will support farmers as we achieve the target set out of the Programme for Government of farming 330,000 hectares organically.”

Martin Heydon, the Fine Gael Junior Minister said a number of funding schemes will have “built-in health and safety training”.

He said “it’s a step change in how farmers health, safety and wellbeing is integrated into the CAP.

“To date this year ten people have lost their lives on Irish farms and beyond the individual tragedy for those families and their communities this also is a really significant challenge to social sustainability of the sector.”

He said the measure “will ensure we reach a wider audience of farmers than we have in previous CAPs while also targeting those most at risk.”