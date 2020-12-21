Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

US Geological Survey announces eruption, no reports yet of damage or casualties

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater. Photograph: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

The Kilauea volcano has erupted on Hawaii’s Big Island, the US Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

There are no reports of damage or casualties.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of falling ash from the volcano. A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported in the area shortly after the eruption began, according to news outlets.