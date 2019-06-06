Man to face contempt claims over allegedly contacting vulnerable woman

The president of the High Court has directed a man be arrested and brought before the court to answer claims of contempt of orders restraining him contacting an extremely vulnerable woman.

The woman, a ward of court aged in her 40s, is “terrified” as a result of the contact and feels she is “a prisoner in her home”, the court was told on Thursday.

She lives independently but with supports. She was in court on Thursday and, through Natalie McDonnell BL, for the general solicitor for wards of court, told the judge she wanted him to make whatever orders he considered necessary to protect her.

Arising from concerns for the woman, the judge had made orders last March restraining the man, aged in his 40s, contacting her, whether by himself or through others. The man was also restrained from contacting her either in person, by phone or via social media.

In circumstances of alleged breach of those orders, David Leahy BL, for the HSE, got permission last week to bring attachment and committal proceedings.

When that application came before the judge on Thursday, there was no appearance by or on behalf of the man.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly said he was satisfied the man had been served with the relevant documents. He was also satisfied, based on evidence of the woman, a social worker and gardaí, there was prima facie evidence the woman was in the man’s premises in mid-April when additional court documents were served on him.

There was also prima facie evidence of the man contacting the woman in late April, threatening her and telling her he had other people watching her home.

The man had described a particular person who had called to her house, the judge heard. This had led to a situation where the woman was terrified to leave her home and she had stayed inside for some days with the curtains drawn, the court was told.

Phone evidence showed there were two other attempted contacts last month, the court was told.

Mr Justice Kelly said he was satisfied the evidence amounted to bona fide evidence of contempt.

He made orders for gardaí to arrest the man and bring him before the court as soon as practicable to answer the claims of contempt and explain why he should not be jailed.