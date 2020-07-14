Murder accused claims he is victim of Garda campaign

Aaron Brady has told his trial that he is a victim of the media and the Garda which he said “ganged up” on him following the shooting of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Denying any involvement in the robbery that led to Det Gda Donohoe being shot dead, Mr Brady told prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC that he was targeted because he lied to gardaí about his movements on the night the garda was shot dead. But he insisted he lied to cover up his involvement in illegal diesel laundering and that his lies had nothing to do with the murder.

He further accepted that the first time the Director of Public Prosecutions was notified of his alibi was in December last year.

Mr Brady also said that prosecution witness Molly Staunton was “mistaken” when she said she heard Mr Brady admit to shooting a “cop” and he dubbed another prosecution witness, Daniel Cahill, a “psychopathic, pathological liar”.

Mr Cahill has told the trial that he heard Mr Brady admit to killing or shooting a garda in Ireland on three occasions while Mr Brady lived in New York.

Mr Brady also called Sgt John Moroney a liar as he disputed Sgt Moroney’s testimony that he, Mr Brady, claimed to have no knowledge of the shooting when he was questioned by gardaí the day after it occurred.

Aaron Brady (29) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Síochána on active duty on January 25th 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Beginning his cross examination Mr Grehan asked the accused if he was “the victim in all of this”.

Mr Brady replied: “I would say I am.”

When Mr Grehan asked if the media and gardaí “ganged up on you”, he replied: “Absolutely, no question.”

His cross examination continues in front of Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of six men and seven women.