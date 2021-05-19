Man found guilty of murdering his wife in Sligo in 2018

A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife by strangling her to death in Co Sligo in 2018.

A jury of seven woman and four ment took two days to deliver a verdict in the case of Rafal Karaczyn, who had claimed that Natalia Karaczyn provoked him by slapping him and refusing to tell him where she had been.

The verdict was not unanimous but was agreed by 10 of the 11 jurors.

Karaczyn (35) of Crozon Park, Sligo had pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to murder Ms Karaczyn on April 29th, 2018.

The jury heard that Ms Karaczyn wanted to split from her husband and wanted him out of their home.

When she arrived home in the early hours on a Sunday morning he came into her bedroom and demanded to know where she had been. He told gardaí that she pushed him out of the room and when he returned and again demanding to know where she had been she slapped him.

“I really don’t know what happened. I started to strangle her and after a while she started to slide down,” he told gardaí.

Karaczyn claimed he had been provoked him to such an extent that he lost all self control and argued that he should therefore be found guilty of manslaughter and not murder.