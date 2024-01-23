‘Ireland was quite a big change for me - new people, new language, new school system’

Ananya Singh has lived in five countries so far in her 16 years. Most recently, she moved in 2022 to Cork city with her mother, father and brother (10), when she was 14.

Singh had never been to Ireland before relocating.

“I used to live in Switzerland and Germany, so moving to Ireland was quite a big change for me in every aspect. New people, new language, new school system – everything was different,” she says.

“I had to adapt to a completely new curriculum, so it was quite hard. But on the other hand, I had the feeling Ireland was way more diverse too.

“Just because I came to Cork and Cork is like the second-largest city, whereas before I lived in cities that weren’t as diverse as in Ireland – I saw a lot more cultures [here], which was also a plus point for me,” she says.

One thing she struggled with upon moving to Cork, however, was the accent.

“It took me a long time to understand the Cork accent, because some, most people did have a neutral accent, but some of them really, like sometimes even at school, some teachers had a Cork accent, so it was even hard for me to understand what they were saying,” Singh explains.

“I was expecting a more neutral accent, but that was a difficulty for me – otherwise I was just positively surprised by all of the cultures.”

Another difficulty the teenager faced lay in coming to terms with having studied through German for most of her life, and suddenly facing a curriculum in English.

Even subjects like maths and chemistry, I was struggling because I had to learn the equipment in chemistry all new, because I [had] learned everything in German

Singh was born in India, and moved to France when she was two, living there for a year. She then moved to Germany, where she lived for nine-and-a-half years, before moving to Switzerland for a year before the 2022 move to Cork.

It took Singh and her family between two and three months to find a house in Ireland, it was “so, so difficult”, she says. “I mean it’s a common issue, like, the housing crisis.” Thankfully, accommodation was provided by her father’s employer until they found somewhere to live.

The school system is quite different in Ireland compared to other countries in which Singh has lived, she adds.

“In early classes, we don’t really have yearly exams. Like in Ireland, we have several exams throughout the year and they make up like an average, that was completely different for me,” Singh says.

“I mean, I had a complete language change as well; my whole life, I’ve lived in Germany, so I’ve spoken German. My education was in German coming here,” she says.

“Even subjects like maths and chemistry, I was struggling because I had to learn the equipment in chemistry all new, because I [had] learned everything in German, and maths, like factorising and all that – I didn’t know what it was called in English.

“I spoke English fluently, but I did not have English as a proper subject [in school in Germany or Switzerland] like they do in Ireland. So, it was really hard switching from German to completely English,” she says.

One difference the teen noticed between Germany and Ireland was the lack of mixed schools available in Cork.

“It was hard finding a mixed school. Secondly, getting admission is hard as well,” Singh says, adding that it took two to three months of living in Ireland before she could find a school that would accept her.

Nevertheless, Singh sat her Junior Cycle exams after studying in Ireland for a year, and sat some subjects such as English and maths at higher level, and although it was “really, really stressful”, she was happy with her results.

Ananya Singh with her father, Subhash. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Now, Singh is in transition year, which she “loves the concept of”.

“I don’t think it’s a thing in Germany and Switzerland, so I just love this because it’s like the best year we could have for all the practical stuff – to do it. It’s definitely another plus point of education in Ireland.”

Irish people, in Singh’s experience, have been inclusive and welcoming. “So far, I have always had people who appreciate my culture and appreciate my opinions and experiences.”

However, there have been “major” culture shocks.

“For example, I was attending [the] BT Young Scientist [& Technology Exhibition] over the weekend, I took part in it, and [Tánaiste] Micheál Martin came to visit. So I think people are just a lot more relaxed – in Germany you would not see your prime minister or chancellor walking around, so people are a lot closer, everyone knows everyone,” she laughs.

There are so many Indian festivals [in Ireland], and I just really like seeing it because I’ve not seen it anywhere I lived before

“It is not the case in Germany – I would not see the chancellor or lord mayor walking around the city, that was huge, it was a very, very, big shock for me, because everyone, of course they respected him and he had extra security and everything, but people do not hide that much, everyone is close to everyone.”

Singh adds that she had never had such an experience before, and that in Ireland, “there’s not that much of a social status difference, but people don’t really care, everyone is just so kind and genuine to everyone – that’s not the case in every country.

“Also, I just have the feeling they’re more friendly, they’re more willing to integrate with different people.

“There are so many Indian festivals [in Ireland], and I just really like seeing it because I’ve not seen it anywhere I lived before, that’s another plus point – like last year there was Durga Puja and the Lord Mayor of Cork attended it as well, so people respect other cultures,” Singh says.

Although only in Cork for two years, Singh feels it has grown to become her favourite place to live in so far, because “it’s more open to the people, it’s more culturally diverse”.

For now, Singh’s plan is to attend UCD or UCC to study medicine or cell or cancer biology. She may end up elsewhere or travel, but “Ireland is a really good country for settling down”, and she is not sure where her path will lead.

Overall, Singh is happy with the diversity of people she has found here. They’re more open to new cultures – they know way more about different cultures and mindsets compared to where I lived before.”

