Low impact is the new luxe: 10 elegant and stylish earth-kind gifts

This Christmas give a considered gift that has a low impact on the planet

Be Kind incense, €9.49 at bekindindustries.com

Be Kind incense

Named after ancient Wicklow landmarks, Be Kind’s hand-rolled incense is chemical free and made with all-natural ingredients for a scent that will fill both hearts and homes this season.

Our Place Always Pan, €175 at brownthomas.ie

Our Place Always pan

Clean cooking takes on a whole new meaning with Our Place. All of their kitchen essentials are free from potentially toxic materials such as PFOAs, lead and nanoparticles.

Bowls by Tom Manning, from €30 at irishdesignshop.com

Bowls by Tom Manning

For a centuries-old keepsake, look to Tom Manning’s wooden bowls, hand-turned from wind-fallen trees in Wicklow.

Irish linen lampshade, from €33 at mrkitedesigns.com

Irish linen lampshade

Every piece by Mr. Kite is made to order by Jade Horgan and Jo Slevin at their studio in Cork city. This lampshade, made with 100% Irish linen woven by Emblem Weavers from Co Wexford, will elevate any light source.

9kt earrings, €175, and 9kt pendant, €195, at MoMuse.ie

9kt earrings, €175, and 9kt pendant, €195 from MoMuse.ie

Designed in the Powerscourt Centre, Dublin, by Margaret O’Rourke, MoMuse works with the finest craftspeople using high-quality materials to create fine jewellery pieces to last a lifetime.

Purity blend, from €16 at natureofthings.com.

Purity Blend

The Nature of Things’ Purity combines ten pure essential oils, including lemongrass, bergamot, rosemary and lavender. Enjoy the blend as a clean, fresh scent diffused around the home or use it to make a natural home cleaner with just a few drops.

Lazy Days Detoxifying Seaweed Bath, €26 at voya.ie

Lazy Days Detoxifying Seaweed Bath

This seaweed bath, harvested on the shores of Co Sligo, naturally rehydrates, moisturises and detoxifies for the ultimate winter reset.

Armarius winter candle, €42 at cloonkeen.com

Armarius winter candle

Evoking the medieval Irish scriptorium and scented with notes of clary sage, eucalyptus and thyme, Cloon Keen’s latest candle is an haute home fragrance. Beloved by Michelle Obama, everything Cloon Keen conjures is handmade in Galway.

Double bunch, €68 at the crate.ie

The Crate Double Bunch

Delivering seasonal flowers in low-waste packaging throughout Ireland, The Crate believes in serving the connection between people through a beautiful living product.

Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate pretzel bar, €4 at brownthomas.com

Tony's Chocolonely

On a mission to make all chocolate 100% slave-free, Tony’s Chocolonley selection of quirky sweet treats makes for decadent festive feasting.

Jellyfish Midnight 100% organic cotton voile pyjamas, €198 at moonandmellow.com

MOON+MELLOW pyjamas - blue;

Designed in Ireland, manufactured with 100% cotton fabrics from Portugal, and packaged plastic-free, Moon + Mellow’s PJs guarantee sweet and sustainable slumber.

Cló Decanter, €360 at criostal.com

Clo decanter

Tonn Champagne coupe glass pair, €220 at criostal.com

Tonn crystal coupe glasses

From a small, family-run workshop in An Rinn, Co Waterford, Criostal na Rinne’s master craftsman glass cutter Eamonn Terry pours his more-than-50 years of expertise into every glass and decanter.

Notebook, €20 at badlymadebooks.com

Notebook by badly made books

Each notebook or booklet by badly made books is lovingly handmade and printed on recycled paper in the heart of Cork city for a low-impact desk essential.

Spiced Orange Eau de Toilette Room Spray, €22 at thebodyshop.com

Spiced Orange by the Body Shop

The Body Shop’s selection of Christmas beauty essentials directly supports the brand’s community fair trade partners, plus a percentage of sales is donated to its charitable partner, Children On The Edge.

Kilronan Aran handknit honeycomb sweater, €175 at aranwoollenmills.com

Kilronan Aran handknit jumper

Aran Woollen Mills’ Killary collection is the first of its kind by the heritage brand. Each super-soft sweater has been designed and knitted by skilled craftspeople in Westport and Belmullet.