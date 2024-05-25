Government urged to take emergency measures to address housing crisis at Dublin protest

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett spoke at the event. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The Government has been urged to take emergency measures to address the housing crisis.

Protesters turned out for the Housing Fight Back rally in Dublin on Saturday outside the Department of Housing at Custom House.

It comes after a report published last week was highly critical of the government’s housing policies.

The Housing Commission report outlined 83 recommendations, and highlighted a “major concern” with Ireland’s housing deficit and urged emergency action coupled with a “step change” increase in supply.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett slammed the Government’s housing policy as a “disaster”.

He said the Housing Commission report “confirmed what everyone already knows”, adding that the Government “has made a complete mess of housing in this country, resulting in misery for hundreds of thousands of adults, families and children”.

He urged Government to take emergency measures to address the housing crisis. – PA