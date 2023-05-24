James Martin’s ‘life-changing’ work for Down syndrome praised during Dublin visit

Oscar-winning actor James Martin has been hailed for “changing the world’s perspective of Down syndrome” on a visit to Dublin.

Martin, whose film An Irish Goodbye recently won the academy award for best live-action short film, visited the Down syndrome Centre in Sandyford on Wednesday to meet young people and staff at the charity.

Actor Orla Casey (25) says Martin’s recent success had a life-changing effect on her career. “He made a change in the world, and on people’s perspective on Down syndrome,” Casey said.

“I’m an actor, I was in Clean Sweep on RTÉ. It [Martin’s Oscars success] has made a big impact on my life, it defined us as actors. Hopefully I can win an Oscar just like James.”

READ MORE

[ An Irish Goodbye: how a short Northern Irish film ended up nominated for an Oscar ]

Tom McDonough, another young actor, says that before he saw Martin’s success, “I never pictured myself being in his situation, being famous.”

Martin was welcomed with a red carpet, two life-size replica Oscars statues and a keen group of children, young adults, parents and staff at the south Co Dublin charity. Upon arrival, the Belfast native greeted the group with hugs, handshakes and high fives before posing for photos.

“I just automatically do that because Down syndrome means so much to me,” said Martin. “It’s been really fantastic, being a role model and not just to people with Down syndrome.”

Jan Glover, whose 11-year-old son Milo was one of the children to meet Martin, says that she and her son are big fans of the actor. “It’s been so positive for the Down syndrome community to have someone as cool as him and as talented as him representing us,” said Ms Glover.

“Milo talks about him a lot, knows quite a lot of personal facts about him. He’s very interested in James’ background as well, whether he has a girlfriend! Milo has picked up on all the things that come with celebrity. James won [the Oscar] during Down syndrome awareness month so it’s been huge.”

Martin visited the charity, which offers a range of supports to children and young adults with Down syndrome, on his way to the Short Film Festival in Schull, Co Cork to attend a screening of An Irish Goodbye. He was offered a lunch prepared with the help of Together Academy Café, which is staffed by young adults with Down syndrome, and took part in a Q&A with a number of those present.

When asked for any advice he would give to young actors, Martin spoke of the importance of “your quality of life of being an actor”.

“I would say to those people to sit down with their mums and dads and find a local drama which suits them. If they like it, that’s fine. If they don’t, that’s fine too. I’ve done drama for a long time, over 16 years, I would just say to them to fulfil your dreams.”

Martin shared stories of meeting famous actors such as Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson at recent award shows, partying at Elton John’s house after the Oscars and an encounter with President Michael D Higgins where they discussed their mutual love of Bernese Mountain dogs.

Martin also spoke out against cuts and funding issues facing a number of charities for which he is an ambassador, including Mencap which supports those with a learning disability. “They’re struggling to get money in, employing people, it would be nice to put the word out for the cuts not to be happening and to let people know we need the funding,” said Martin.

The actor explained that he has completed filming his latest project, named after Fairview Park in Clontarf, and that it will likely be released this summer. “I completed another show, it’s a name of a park down here called Fairview,” he said. “It’s going be out quite soon, it’s doing all the big festivals. It’s based on another nice story but hopefully, if it wins all these festivals, it might do really well.”